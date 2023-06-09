 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 great multiverse movies to watch besides Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Guillermo Kurten
By

The concept of the multiverse is a natural fit for sci-fi movie premises, but it’s now expanded beyond that. The last few years have made the multiverse plot device more mainstream than ever across a few subgenres. This month alone has two major blockbusters using it as the crux of their stories, from the widely acclaimed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to the forthcoming DC reboot The Flash.

Academy Award juggernaut and indie darling Everything Everywhere All at Once is another shining example of the multiverse gimmick done well in movies. Here are six great multiverse movies you need to watch.

Recommended Videos

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man swings in the city in Into The Spider-Verse.

Given how much of the limelight the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes up with its various comic book properties, Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man movies felt like they came out of nowhere — almost as if they had no business being as great as they are.

Related

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was widely acclaimed in the story, character, and visual departments. Main character Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) fits seamlessly in the leading role as his universe’s new Wall-Crawler, with his colorful multiversal supporting cast adds to the story’s heartfelt coming-of-age theme. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse manages to match that already high bar, furthering both Miles and Gwen Stacy’s (Hailee Steinfeld) characters while getting even more ambitious with its comic book-like animation.

Into the Spider-Verse is available to stream now on FuboTV, and Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Michelle Yeoh looks at her hot dog fingers in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Last year’s Everything Everywhere All at Once was probably the biggest surprise for the best multiverse movie. The universally lauded indie film became one of the most decorated when awards season came around, winning a stunning seven Oscars out of 11 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, and nearly all the acting accolades.

Evelyn Quan Wang’s (Michelle Yeoh) story begins as she faces an IRS audit and somehow escalates to stopping a cosmic threat from devastating the multiverse. It’s equal parts thrilling martial arts action, mesmerizing visual effects, and poignant social commentary on mental health and Asian-American identity.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream now on Showtime.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Three Spider-Men come in for a landing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It seems like much of Spider-Man’s overall theatrical presence has been tied to the multiverse, especially considering next year’s Beyond the Spider-Verse will keep the trend going. But 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home will likely stand as the biggest highlight, capping a wildly lucrative initial trilogy.

The MCU flick built up a daunting level of hype and managed to meet those expectations, revealing the returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective Spider-Men alongside Tom Holland’s iteration of the hero. No Way Home admittedly relies quite a bit on fan service and nostalgia, but it succeeds in making sure these fan favorites’ special appearances didn’t feel wasted. More importantly, however, they also don’t steal the thunder from Holland’s Peter Parker and his resonating character arc.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to stream now on Starz.

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek (8/9) Movie CLIP - Spock Meets Spock (2009) HD

The Star Trek franchise is another sci-fi property with decades’ worth of rich history, making the 2009 live-action reboot a bit of a gamble. Star Trek had to take on the challenging balancing act of paying homage to the beloved original TV series while bringing something new to the table.

Rebooting the original cast of the show, with Chris Pine as James T. Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spock, the USS Enterprise crew tackles the threat of a time-traveling Romulan aiming to ruin the United Federation of Planets. Ultimately, the movie stands as a rare case of a story having its cake and eating it too in a satisfying fashion. Star Trek uses the multiverse as a plot device to cross over both timelines, but it’s still in service of the greater plot.

Star Trek is available to stream now on Paramount+.

Coherence (2013)

Adults have a dinner party in Coherence.

The debut film of director James Ward Byrkit, 2013’s Coherence is a small-scale, but no less exciting sci-fi feature. Revolving around a group of friends who meet for dinner as an unusual comet coincidentally passes by overhead, they begin to notice their lives taking a darker turn.

The barriers between alternate realities become increasingly weaker, leading to an overwhelming sense of dread creeping into the group. Led by Emily Foxler as Em, Coherence is a riveting multiverse-themed thriller for those that want a break from superheroics and legacy sci-fi franchises. Praise was largely given to the movie’s inventive spin on the genre and how convincing the cast’s collective performance was.

Coherence is available to stream now on Prime Video and Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations

Guillermo Kurten
Guillermo Kurten
Freelance Writer, Entertainment
A University of Houston graduate in Print Media Journalism, Guillermo has covered sports entertainment and practically all…
The 10 best characters in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, ranked
The poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has taken audiences on an animated roller coaster across the Multiverse with its colorful cast of characters. This sequel film took things to a whole new level by introducing hundreds of Spider-People from different dimensions and putting them all together for one mind-blowing superhero extravaganza.

Out of all the bizarre, quirky, and relatable figures that appear, these 10 have launched themselves to the top of the list of the best characters in the entire film.
10. Jefferson Davis

Read more
10 things you need to know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miles swings into action in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Just like that, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his extra-dimensional spider-pals are web-slinging back into our lives with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sensational 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse dazzled audiences with a colorful splash of comic book-themed animation while highlighting the journey of young Miles Morales into the world of superheroism. As both film titles imply, Miles' Spider-Man isn't alone. There's a vast multiverse littered with countless variations of the wallcrawler, and in this sequel, Miles is seemingly still holding onto his connection with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), a Spider-Woman from another universe who aided him in saving the multiverse.

Across the Spider-Verse promises fans a bigger and bolder expansion of the interdimensional Spider-people network than we already know. Just how far does the rabbit hole go? With so many people sharing the same web-slinging moniker and powers, the real question becomes: is there an inherent fate or destiny all Spider-people have in common that makes them who they are? It's a question that Miles will ultimately confront in his latest adventure. If you're prepared to zip across dimensions with our favorite animated Spider-Man, there are some facts surrounding the film that might interest you and amplify your excitement.
1. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are among the writers attached to the film

Read more
You need to watch these 5 movies in June 2023
Miles Morales soars through the air in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This May, Hollywood successfully launched the summer blockbuster season with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X, with The Little Mermaid just around the corner. For the most part, audiences have returned to the multiplex to watch the latest phase of the MCU unfold or what's next for Dom and his extended family in the never-ending The Fast Saga.

Yet as impressive as May was, June's film slate promises to be bigger, better, and, in some cases, louder. There are a lot of movies coming out next month, with a new Stephen King adaptation and another Transformers sequel waiting in the wings, but the below five films are the ones that stick out as not only noteworthy but, we hope, can satisfy the need for a good summertime movie.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2)
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)

Read more