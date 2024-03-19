 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 underrated Netflix animated shows you should watch in 2024

Alex Welch
By
A robot pours a drink in Love, Death, and Robots.
Netflix

Netflix‘s library has evolved quite a lot over the years. For a long time, Netflix was seen by viewers as the go-to streaming platform for all of their favorite sitcoms, TV dramas, and movies. In recent years, however, the service has begun to reserve more and more space in its library for its TV and film originals. That’s partly due to many of its competitors launching their own streaming services and keeping their legacy titles to themselves, and partly the result of Netflix’s ongoing interest in cementing its status as an active producer of original material.

Along the way, Netflix’s platform has also — whether intentionally or not — become a treasure trove of underrated animated titles. Indeed, the streaming service hasn’t publicized it quite as frequently, but it has invested just as much money and time into building out its animated shows as it has its live-action. Its efforts to do so have, fortunately, paid off.

Recommended Videos

Here are five underrated Netflix animated shows you should check out this year.

Related

Hilda (2018)

Based on creator Luke Pearson’s beloved graphic novel of the same name, Netflix’s Hilda follows its titular character, a blue-haired girl from the woods (voiced by The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey) who moves with her mother to the city of Trolberg. Despite her initial reservations about the move, Hilda quickly finds herself swept up in plenty of new adventures and crossing paths with friends, creatures, animals, and spirits that she would never have otherwise met.

The show, which ran for three seasons, is as charming as it is heartwarming. Boasting a simple yet gorgeous art style that perfectly reflects its whimsical story, Hilda is a must-see series for any die-hard animation fans out there who are hungry to discover new animated titles that are both artistic and singular.

Love, Death, & Robots (2019)

Created by Deadpool director Tim Miller and produced by David Fincher, Love, Death, & Robots is one of the most underrated anthology TV series that has come along in recent years. Since it premiered in 2019, the Netflix original has delivered more than its fair share of memorable television episodes, most of which rely on entirely different yet equally awe-inspiring animation styles.

Not every single episode that has been released throughout Love, Death, & Robots‘ first three seasons is destined to blow you away, but the show always seems to be bursting at the seams creatively. You won’t regret giving your time to even its worst chapters, and its best will just leave you hungry for more like them. In the five years since its debut, Love, Death & Robots has never really gotten its fair due. The good news is that it’s never too late to become yet another one of its devoted fans.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (2020)

Set in a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts follows Kipo (voiced by The Boys star Karen Fukuhara), a young human girl from a subterranean community who is unexpectedly separated from her family and left stranded on the surface world, which is run by mutated animals known as mutes. As she tries to reunite with her loved ones, Kipo ends up caught in a dangerous conflict that forces her to realize just how courageous and heroic she can truly be.

Featuring stunningly colorful, occasionally psychedelic animation and a likable cast of characters, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is, like Hilda, a three-season Netflix animated series that is well worth seeking out. It’s fun, stirring, and surprisingly thrilling, and it manages to beautifully split its attention between its characters and the action-packed adventures they frequently find themselves going on together.

Trese (2021)

Oozing with atmosphere and striking, noir-inspired imagery, Trese is one of Netflix’s most underrated animated offerings. Inspired by a Filipino comic series of the same name, Trese follows Alexandra Trese (voiced by Shay Mitchell), a healer and warrior based in Manila who protects the city’s citizens from supernatural creatures that constantly threaten to wreak havoc. Comprised of just six episodes, Trese is a distinctly immersive, often nightmarish crime drama.

It seamlessly combines its modern world with the ancient threats that linger beneath its surface. Those who tune in will, therefore, find themselves treated to a series that feels, despite its many familiar elements, completely original.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)

At first glance, it’d be easy to brush Cyberpunk: Edgerunners off as nothing more than an expensive piece of tie-in marketing for CD Projekt Red’s 2020 video game, Cyberpunk 2077. While it certainly is that, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners also happens to be much more. It’s a visually stunning, narratively gripping TV show that needs to be seen to be believed. Set in Cyberpunk 2077‘s futuristic world, it follows a smart and promising young man named David (voiced by Zach Aguilar), who chooses to respond to a heartbreaking personal tragedy by becoming a high-tech mercenary on the black market, aka, an “edgerunner.”

The show has just as much action as one would expect from it, but part of the joy of watching Cyberpunk: Edgerunners comes from seeing just how well it balances its instances of stylish spectacle with its moments of compelling character development and world-building. Those who have seen it know how good the series is, but it deserves a much bigger audience than it has received up to this point.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex Welch is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max (HBO), and more
Two men ride on horses in Manhunt.

After last week's extremely slow lineup of original shows, the streamers have come through with four big premieres this week. Apple TV+ has the post-Civil War drama Manhunt, while Prime Video's Invincible is resuming its second season. Peacock has also debuted its twisty family drama Apples Never Fall, and MGM+ is premiering the first installment of its two-part documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon on March 17. That might be more TV than anyone can fit in on a weekend, but that's why we have the other nights of the week as well!

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock, and Apple TV+ did their jobs this week and kept us entertained with new shows. But that doesn't mean we should meekly roll over and let them charge us more. There is a way to save money by using the ad-supported tiers, assuming you can sit through a few commercials. In the meantime, here's our weekly roundup of the best new shows to stream.
When you're done here, check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

Read more
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (March 2024)
Jules Willcox as Jessica in Alone.

It's an unusual week for movies on Netflix. Last week's major addition, Damsel, is still topping the list of the most popular movies on Netflix, but it's been joined in the top five by two unheralded thrillers: Your Lucky Day and Alone. They're also flanked by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is parked at No. 3 and still incredibly popular over four months after making its Netflix debut.

Lindsay Lohan is also starring in a new rom-com, Irish Wish, but the jury's not in on that one yet. So for now, it's not on our list of the best movies on Netflix right now. Keep checking back every Friday morning as we update your options. That way, you'll always have something new to watch for the weekend.

Read more
The 50 best shows on Netflix in March 2024
The ladies from the girl group Girls5eva in the Tina Fey comedy Girls5eva.

At the moment, the most popular shows on Netflix last week are still topping the chart this week: The Gentlemen and The Signal. However, there are two notable new additions as well. Girls5eva and Bandidos are both new on Netflix, although the former is dropping three seasons this week because it used to run on another streamer.

Among the new shows coming to Netflix in March, the sci-fi series 3 Body Problem is easily the most-anticipated. We'll have to wait another week for that series to premiere. You can catch all of the best shows on Netflix right now simply by scrolling down.

Read more