 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Jon Bernthal to headline Punisher special for Disney+ and Marvel

By
Jon Bernthal stands as the Punisher and stares.
Netflix

Jon Bernthal has some more stories to tell as the Punisher.

Per EW, Bernthal will reprise his role as Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, for a Marvel special on Disney+. Reinaldo Marcus Green will direct the special from a screenplay he’s cowriting with Bernthal.

Recommended Videos

“It’s like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story,” Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel Television, said to EW. “It’s so exciting.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Bernthal is set to reprise his role as the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again season 1. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the plan is to release the Punisher special in 2026 alongside Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

The Punisher special will fall under the Marvel Studios Special Presentations banner. Marvel has released two specials on Disney+: Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Bernthal first appeared as Frank Castle in the second season of Netflix’s Daredevil. Castle becomes the ruthless vigilante known as the Punisher after gang members gun down his family. Bernthal went on to headline The Punisher, which ran for two seasons on Netflix from 2017 to 2019.

Jon Bernthal holds a gun in The Punisher.
Netflix

Disney’s integration of Netflix’s Marvel characters into the MCU remains a priority for the studio. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin are two main characters from Netflix’s Daredevil transitioning to Daredevil: Born Again, which premieres on March 4 on Disney+.

With Matt Murdock back in the MCU, it’s only a matter of time before Marvel considers adding more of Daredevil’s teammates from The Defenders, including Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld slams Kevin Feige, will no longer work with Marvel
Deadpool stands and looks up in Deadpool 2.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is exiting Marvel.

Liefeld has severed his ties with Marvel Comics after a 30-year working relationship. Liefeld famously co-created iconic Marvel characters, such as Deadpool and Cable. The comic book creator announced his decision in the latest episode of his Robservations podcast.
On the podcast, Liefeld pointed to July's New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine as the tipping point for his Marvel departure. Liefeld and his family allegedly were not invited to the premiere's afterparty. Additionally, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and fellow Disney executives did not acknowledge him on the red carpet.
“It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me,” Liefeld said on his podcast about the lack of an afterparty invite.
Liefeld continued his list of complaints, citing how press photos of him and his family with Disney creatives at the premiere were taken as a courtesy. He believes the company had no intention to use the pictures. When Liefeld asked about the photos, a publicist told him that they had been deleted. Photos of Liefeld eventually appeared in Disney’s Getty press portal.

Read more
If you have to watch one Disney+ movie this February 2025, stream this one
A male and female alien prepare to fight in Avatar.

February is a terrible month. It has a few OK holidays, and at least it's short, but in much of the country, it is cold, dark, and terrible. If you're looking for something to do on one of those miserable February days, we've got a movie that might be perfect.

Even though it and its sequel are two of the highest-grossing films ever made, Avatar doesn't have a sterling reputation. The film was a groundbreaking theatrical experience, sure, but does the movie really hold up when you're just watching it on your couch? It absolutely does, and here are three reasons you should make time for it this month:

Read more
Marvel’s First Family have arrived in The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser trailer
The Fantastic 4 stand on a platform.

The wait for Marvel's First Family is over. Marvel has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The first footage introduces a new crop of superheroes, including Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Set in a retro-futuristic version of 1960s New York City, the teaser explores the lives of the four before and after they received their powers.

Read more