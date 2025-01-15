 Skip to main content
Matt Murdock confronts Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again trailer

By

Matt Murdock is ready for the MCU spotlight in the first trailer for the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

“Well, I will admit. It’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again,” Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, says to Charlie Cox’s Murdock in a scene that mirrors the diner confrontation in Heat. Fisk is running for mayor of New York City, while Murdock, who is blind, prefers fighting crime as lawyer in the courts instead of being the vigilante Daredevil. However, Murdock is back to wearing Daredevil’s signature suit by the end of the trailer and delivering punishment via the fist.

“I was raised to believe in grace. But I was also raised to believe in retribution,” Murdock tells Fisk by the end of the trailer.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Cox and D’Onofrio are not the only actors reprising their roles from the Netflix series. Daredevil: Born Again welcomes back Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher.

The cast also includes Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Jeremy Earl.

Daredevil: Born Again hails from showrunner Dario Scardapane, who replaced Chris Ord and Matt Corman after Marvel Studios elected for a creative overhaul of the series in September 2023. President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, executive produces alongside Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Scardapane, Ord, Corman, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. Season 1 will consist of nine episodes and will be part of Phase Five of the MCU. A second season is planned.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
