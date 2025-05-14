 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple Maps will now help you dine at the finest with a side of golfing

By
Details of a Michelin star food outlet in Apple Maps.
Apple

If you’ve ever felt like dining at only the crème de la crème of food establishments in your neighborhood, Apple Maps just built the right system for you. And to go with it, if you’re in the mood for some calorie burnout through golf, the service got you covered on that front, too.

Apple has inked a deal with MICHELIN Guide and The Infatuation that will let users find and get insights about Michelin-starred restaurants on the mapping and navigation platform. “Users can now view and search for MICHELIN-starred, Green Star, and Bib Gourmand restaurants — along with MICHELIN Key hotels — starting in the U.S,” says the company.

Recommended Videos

Why does it matter?

In case you aren’t familiar, a Michelin star is a rating system that is awarded to restaurants and chefs for their culinary excellence. A similar system is in place for hotels that serve a top-tier hospitality experience. Most of these establishments are pretty expensive, but there are Michelin-starred food outlets that cater to the masses with affordable food, as well.

Related

Thanks to the partnership, when you look up a Michelin-rated outlet, the details page will show cards about its rankings, images, and recommendations about the food options sourced from professional gourmands and connoisseurs. After all, if you’re splurging on a decadent experience, you might as well hear what an expert has to say, even before you get moving toward your destination. 

Michelin restaurant details on Apple Maps.
Apple

To get the best out of the new features, users can pick the appropriate filter in Apple Maps and find the spot that best suits their taste palette. And if they feel like digging deeper into what a Michelin-starred outlet is all about, they will find all the details in the attached curated guides.

What else is on the platter?

For a handful of establishments, users will even be able to make bookings directly from within Apple Maps and book a reservation for themselves. In the coming months, Apple Maps will also add tailored content sourced from The Infatuation and Golf Digest, followed by more expert-curated content.

If you are looking up hotels on Apple Maps, you will now see a new search filter named “Michelin Distinctions.” When you select any of the options appearing on the map view, you will see a summary alongside a brief highlight and, more importantly, the number of Michelin stars received by a restaurant.

Just like food establishments, Apple Maps users will be able to book tee times directly, thanks to a partnership with Supreme Golf. The latest additions to Apple Maps are currently limited to the US region, and there is no word on their global rollout yet.

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…

Editors’ Recommendations

Check your Apple Card right now — you may have a crazy 10% cash-back promo
Daily Cash page for the Apple Card, showing a 10% back promo for grocery store purchases.

If you’re an Apple Card user, you may want to check if you have a new offer waiting for you that will net you up to 10% cash back on grocery store purchases. Yes, you read that correctly — 10% cash back.

Apple is quietly boosting Apple Card rewards with this new promotion that seems to only be available to select users through May 31. The timing of this offer follows the launch of the Apple Card Savings account earlier in the month.

Read more
Does the Apple iPad Pro (2022) have wireless charging? Here’s what you need to know
The M2 iPad Pro.

Apple's new iPad Pro (2022) seemed to land out of nowhere, and if you've got your eye on the most powerful iPad in the Apple lineup, chances are you want to check whether it's got wireless charging before you spend your hard-earned cash. Wireless charging isn't a common feature on tablets, and we've got some good news and bad news when it comes to Apple's latest iPad Pro.
The bad news

Let's start with the bad news: The Apple iPad Pro (2022) doesn't have wireless charging. There were rumors the next iPad Pro would come with wireless charging and MagSafe, but this never came to pass. With that said, most tablets on the market don't offer wireless charging, so you're not really missing out.
Is it a big deal?
Now for the good news: Since most of us have never owned a tablet without wireless charging, you're not likely to miss it here. The new Apple iPad Pro (2022) packs a 28.65-watt-hour battery in the 11-inch model and a 40.88-watt-hour battery in the 12.9-inch model, which are two hefty battery cells..

Read more
Apple Watch Ultra now comes in a fancy, shiny design — if you’re willing to pay
Polished version of Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple went all-out on the ruggedness aspect with the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s undeniably big, unabashedly bold, and loaded to the gills with features that extreme sports enthusiasts will appreciate. But one area where Apple didn’t experiment much is design versatility. For a starting price of an eye-watering $899, the only color you can see on the case is a matte titanium finish. But that doesn’t mean a little blingy touch-up is out of the question. 
Arizona-based De Billas Lux — which offers custom gold-plating services for the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, straps, and even iPhones —  has given its signature polishing treatment to the Apple Watch Ultra. Going a step further, the folks over at De Billas Lux paired it with a matching link band flaunting the raw look of silvery polished metal.  

The combination looks as premium as it gets, and exudes the same metallic aura as the stainless steel trim of the Apple Watch. The polished case is an all-metal affair and even removes the orange highlight on the action button, leaving only the circular accent for the rotating crown, which actually provides a nice contrast and breaks the monotony.

Read more