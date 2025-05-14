Apple Maps will now help you dine at the finest with a side of golfing

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why does it matter? What else is on the platter?

If you’ve ever felt like dining at only the crème de la crème of food establishments in your neighborhood, Apple Maps just built the right system for you. And to go with it, if you’re in the mood for some calorie burnout through golf, the service got you covered on that front, too.

Apple has inked a deal with MICHELIN Guide and The Infatuation that will let users find and get insights about Michelin-starred restaurants on the mapping and navigation platform. “Users can now view and search for MICHELIN-starred, Green Star, and Bib Gourmand restaurants — along with MICHELIN Key hotels — starting in the U.S,” says the company.

Why does it matter?

In case you aren’t familiar, a Michelin star is a rating system that is awarded to restaurants and chefs for their culinary excellence. A similar system is in place for hotels that serve a top-tier hospitality experience. Most of these establishments are pretty expensive, but there are Michelin-starred food outlets that cater to the masses with affordable food, as well.

Thanks to the partnership, when you look up a Michelin-rated outlet, the details page will show cards about its rankings, images, and recommendations about the food options sourced from professional gourmands and connoisseurs. After all, if you’re splurging on a decadent experience, you might as well hear what an expert has to say, even before you get moving toward your destination.

To get the best out of the new features, users can pick the appropriate filter in Apple Maps and find the spot that best suits their taste palette. And if they feel like digging deeper into what a Michelin-starred outlet is all about, they will find all the details in the attached curated guides.

What else is on the platter?

For a handful of establishments, users will even be able to make bookings directly from within Apple Maps and book a reservation for themselves. In the coming months, Apple Maps will also add tailored content sourced from The Infatuation and Golf Digest, followed by more expert-curated content.

If you are looking up hotels on Apple Maps, you will now see a new search filter named “Michelin Distinctions.” When you select any of the options appearing on the map view, you will see a summary alongside a brief highlight and, more importantly, the number of Michelin stars received by a restaurant.

Just like food establishments, Apple Maps users will be able to book tee times directly, thanks to a partnership with Supreme Golf. The latest additions to Apple Maps are currently limited to the US region, and there is no word on their global rollout yet.