Lady in the Lake trailer: Natalie Portman investigates a murder in Apple TV+ series

Natalie Portman fights to solve a mysterious murder case in the official trailer for Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake, a limited series based on Laura Lippman’s 2019 novel.

In 1966 Baltimore, after the disappearance of a young girl on Thanksgiving, the lives of two women change forever. In an attempt to shed her secret past, Jewish housewife Maddie Schwartz (Portman) embarks on a new career as an investigative journalist. Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram) struggles to provide for her family while navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore. After Cleo’s puzzling death, Maddie becomes obsessed with catching the killer. However, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger, per Apple TV+’s synopsis.

“Your writing dreams ruined your life,” Johnson says in the trailer. “Now, you wanted those same dreams to rewrite it. But why did you need to drag my dead body into it?”

Lady in the Lake marks the first major TV series role for the Oscar-winning Portman. Meanwhile, Ingram received an Emmy nomination for her role in The Queen’s Gambit and played Reva Sevander in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Starring alongside Portman and Ingram in Lady in the Lake are Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison, and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

Lady in the Lake is created, executive produced, and directed by Alma Har’el. Additional executive producers include Portman, Sophie Mas, Boaz Yakin, Amy Kaufman, Christopher Leggett, Julie Gardner, Laura Lippman, Layne Eskridge, Nathan Ross, and Jean-Marc Vallée.

Lady in the Lake streams on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 19, 2024, with the first two episodes. New episodes will then stream on Fridays through August 23, 2024.

