Everything coming to Apple TV+ that we know about so far

Rick Marshall
By

The streaming video environment is more crowded than ever these days, and not to be left out, Apple has its own subscription video service, Apple TV+, scheduled to launch later this year.

With so many options out there, cord-cutters have a lot to consider when it comes to deciding which streaming service to invest in. Of course, one of the biggest factors will be just how compelling each service’s movies and television shows are. In order to help you make an informed decision, here’s everything we know is coming to Apple TV+, as well as everything that’s been rumored so far.

Confirmed for Apple TV+

For All Mankind

A sci-fi series from Battlestar Galactica‘s Ronald D. Moore that explores what would have happened if the international space race had continued long after it actually ended. The first trailer for the alternate-history series debuted June 3 during Apple’s keynote presentation for its annual Worldwide Developer Conference.

Amazing Stories

what is apple tv plus steven spielberg

A revival of the sci-fi and fantasy anthology series of the same name, Amazing Stories features Steven Spielberg on board as producer. (Think Jordan Peele’s new Twilight Zone series, but on Apple’s service instead of CBS All Access.) According to Spielberg, the first season is intended to provide a “single thematic experience” for audiences despite telling standalone stories. One episode will feature a World War II pilot whose plane travels into the present day.

Little Voice

J.J. Abrams and musician Sara Bareilles team up for this series that follows a young musician in New York City learning to find herself and her voice. Bareilles will serve as co-creator, co-producer, and composer on the series.

The Morning Show

what is apple tv plus the morning show

One of the biggest projects Apple is working on — given both its A-list cast and Apple’s resource investment — is a series that explores the behind-the-scenes drama of a morning TV news show. The Morning Show will team Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston both in front of the camera and as producers, while also bringing Steve Carell back to television. The series will “pull back the curtain on the power dynamic between women and men,” according to Witherspoon and Aniston. Apple has already ordered two seasons of the series, and filming on the first season is reportedly nearing its conclusion.

Little America

This anthology series developed by the Oscar-nominated writing duo of The Big Sick, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, explores the immigrant experience by focusing on the true stories of immigrants in the U.S. “We wanted to focus on the immigrants doing everyday life stuff,” explained Nanjiani. The majority of writers and directors are either immigrants or the children of immigrants and the show is intended to remind audiences that there’s “no such thing as the other. Only us.”

See

what is apple tv plus jason momoa and alfre woodard

A fantasy epic starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, the series is set centuries after a virus has killed off all but a few million people and rendered those survivors blind. Momoa asked the audience at Apple’s presentation to close their eyes, saying, “Imagine every human experience available to you … experienced in this way.”

Helpsters

Developed with Sesame Workshop and featuring both new and familiar puppets from the Sesame Street world, the kid-friendly series will use principles of coding to solve problems.

Oprah Winfrey projects

Apple signed a multiyear programming deal with Oprah Winfrey in June 2018 that will reportedly encompass everything from movies to TV to apps to books. Among the projects Oprah confirmed during the event are two documentaries: One exploring sexual harassment and exploitation in the workplace, titled Toxic Labor, and another that will look at mental health and the stigmas surrounding it. She also announced plans for a new kind of “book club” in which author interviews and readings are streamed from Apple Stores.

Are You Sleeping?

A mystery starring Octavia Spencer that’s based on a Kathleen Barber novel about a cold case reopened by a podcasting detective.

Dickinson

A comedy series based on the life of poet Emily Dickinson that stars Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee) as Dickinson and Jane Krakowski (30 Rock) as her mother.

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan thriller

The series from the Sixth Sense filmmaker stars Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose, and Nell Tiger Free.

Time Bandits

Thor: Ragnarok and What We Do in the Shadows director/writer Taika Waititi was hired by Apple to helm a TV adaptation of the 1981 fantasy film Time Bandits, which follows a young boy who embarks on a series of time-traveling adventures with a group of dwarfs.

Rumored for Apple TV+

Foundation

isaac asimov foundation apple the tv series skydance feat
Skydance

This adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s celebrated sci-fi saga Foundation reportedly has David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) and Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) serving as executive producers. Foundation is a trilogy that tells the story of humans living throughout the galaxy, under the rule of a Galactic Empire. Lead character Hari Seldon has developed a branch of mathematics that allows him to predict the future, where he sees the eventual fall of the Empire. He forms a team called the Foundation to try and preserve humanity.

Untitled comedy series from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia duo created this series, but little is known about it at this point. All we do know is that when these two team up, hilarious things happen.

Swagger

Based on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, this scripted series fits the mold of series like Friday Night Lights. Produced by Durant and Imagine Television’s Brian Grazer, it follows young, highly recruited basketball players and their families as they navigate their way to the NBA.

Central Park

josh gad roger ebert russ and
[Image courtesy of DFree/Shutterstock]

An animated series hailing from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, it will have a musical element, along with a cast that includes actor Josh Gad.

Home

This unscripted series explores unique, impressive homes that don’t have celebrity owners.

On the Rocks

Apple’s first original feature film will reunite Oscar-winning Lost in Translation director Sofia Coppola with star Bill Murray. Production on the film is expected to begin this year.

We don’t have an official launch date at this point, but Apple TV+ is expected to debut this fall.

