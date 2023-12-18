 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

NordVPN tries to scare you into using its new Apple TV app

Phil Nickinson
By
NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

As we’ve written previously, tvOS 17 opened the floodgates for VPNs to run on Apple TV hardware. And the major players are all on board, along with some you’ve likely never heard of because not everyone has a huge marketing budget. First it was ExpressVPN, and today NordVPN has announced its availability.

Whereas some companies tout a VPN’s ability to let you watch content that’s not available in your country — literally by routing your network traffic through another country — NordVPN is going with scare tactics in promoting its virtual private network on Apple TV.

Recommended Videos

“Users often forget that mobile phones and computers are not the only gateways to your network for cybercriminals,” Vykintas Maknickas, head of product strategy at NordVPN, wrote in an email announcing the availability of NordVPN on Apple TV. “A smart TV is usually connected to the internet, so it can also be hacked, and cybercriminals can spy on users, steal data, or even try to access other devices on the home network. A dedicated VPN app for Apple TV will allow our users to ensure cybersecurity and protect their privacy. Moreover, a VPN can even improve the streaming experience by increasing users’ privacy.”

Related

That’s … quite a statement. It also has more than a little bit of Chicken Little in it. Yes, any connected device “can be hacked.” Yes, “cybercriminals can spy on users, steal data, or even try to access other devices on the home network.” But it’s important to note that a VPN unto itself certainly won’t keep that last part from happening. And the blanket “steal your data” trope is just that — a trope.

And this is a good time to remind folks — you know, like users who often forget that mobile phones and computers are not the only gateways to your network for cybercriminals — that internet traffic tends to be encrypted, the apps you already use probably send “your data” more places than you realize, and are you telling me I’ve been using Apple TV for all these years without someone taking over all the other devices on our network? Guess I was just lucky.

It’s also a good reminder that you’re really trading one master for another. NordVPN’s email notes that “once connected to a VPN server, third parties such as an ISP can no longer follow the user’s activities online.” That really means that you’re trading your ISP’s DNS lookup servers for NordVPN’s DNS lookup servers, so it’s the latter that’s able to see which websites you’re going to and no longer the former.

And with that, it’s a good time to remind everyone that a VPN isn’t magic that makes you disappear from the internet. It’s a tunnel. And you need to be able to trust who controls the tunnel, because that’s where all your network information is now flowing.

Anyway, if you’re looking for a VPN to use on Apple TV so you can access the content from a streaming service that’s not otherwise available in your country, you can now use NordVPN to do so.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
HBO arrives on Apple’s new TV app, letting fans watch Game of Thrones offline

HBO is the latest addition to Apple's new TV app, and it comes with a couple of handy extra features, including a weeklong free trial and support for offline viewing.

HBO has joined the Apple TV Channels program, 9to5Mac reports, and costs $15, the same price that you'd pay for an HBO Now subscription or HBO access through services like Sling TV or Hulu.

Read more
The best HDMI cables for TVs, PS5, monitors, and more
A bunch of HDMI cables.

There are two common issues that plague customers when it comes to picking out HDMI cables. The first is underthinking, or picking out the first cable labelled as HDMI in a bin at a Staples, Best Buy, or convenience store. It's an easy way to pick up an overpriced cable, and certainly not the best HDMI cable for your situation.

If you're here, however, you most likely suffer from the more exhausting issue of overthinking. Intensive research into HDMI cable brands, optimal lengths, version numbers, price analytics, you name it, can all apply. However, the best HDMI cables are, in practice, rarely those that we keep thinking about again and again. HDMI cables, at their best, are totally forgotten about in over 90% of cases, you just place them and leave them to support your equipment. This guide aims to reduce your load of overthinking, making your HDMI cable largely forgettable from selection to installation.
Best HDMI Cables
There are a lot of HDMI cables, many of them for niche situations. If you're the average person and just want a quality-tested HDMI cable, start here:

Read more
HEOS app refresh adds some of Sonos’ best features
Multiple screenshots from the HEOS app's December 2023 update.

Users of the Denon HEOS multiroom wireless audio system (which also works with select products from Marantz and Definitive Technology) are finally getting features that Sonos users have enjoyed for years, like universal search. The update should be visible in the app starting December 14. If you don't see it, check the Apple App Store or Google Play to see if an update to the app is available.

The new version has improved navigation, which brings another popular Sonos feature: a persistent Now Playing area at the bottom of the screen. Masimo, the parent company of Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio, Definitive Technology, and Bowers & Wilkins, says that the new design makes navigation more intuitive while providing a sleek and modern interface.

Read more