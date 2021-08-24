The Fire TV Stick is an invention by Amazon that aims to transform your ordinary TV into a smart one. You’ll be able to connect to the internet, watch your favorite shows, and even download apps. With internet connectivity, though, comes potential danger. Downloading a Fire TV Stick VPN may not seem necessary for most people, but we always encourage you to stay safe whenever you have the opportunity to connect to the internet.

A VPN for Fire TV Stick can help keep you safe from potential attackers, keep your personal data private, and may even boost your streaming speeds in some cases! When choosing a VPN, though, there are so many to choose from it can be difficult to pick the best. If you’d like a more in-depth recommendation for a general-use VPN, we recommend you check out our list of the best VPN services, so you can feel comfortable knowing your choice is backed by experts. For a more specific Fire TV Stick VPN list, read on to find our top recommendations.

1. NordVPN

Country of registration: Panama

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Fire TV Stick

Cost: $12 per month

Number of servers: 5,237+

Simultaneous connections: 6

Unlimited data bandwidth globally

NordVPN is our top choice for a Fire TV Stick VPN as it provides so many high-class protection features that are compact into an application that runs seamlessly on your device. Accessing NordVPN on your Fire TV Stick is simple and effective without any hassle, which is what everyone wants out of an application. NordVPN is the most famous VPN service out there, and it’s no surprise that it has curated its product into something near perfection.

Subscribing to NordVPN is cheap in comparison to the high-level protection you receive in return. For just $12 per month, you have access to AES 256-bit encryption which is the same level of security governments, militaries, and cybersecurity firms adopt for their operations. And you’re getting it for $12 per month for browsing the internet! Your Fire TV Stick will be safe and secure at the click of a button, and you can feel confident knowing you’re completely obfuscated when streaming your favorite shows or browsing the internet.

If you’re still unconvinced, you can take advantage of NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. Try the service for up to a month, and if you don’t like it, then you can contact the 24/7 customer support team for a full refund. This allows you to check out the service in its entirety to see if it lives up to your standards or not.

2. PrivadoVPN

Country of registration: Switzerland

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Fire TV Stick

Cost: $8 per month

Number of servers: 200+

Simultaneous connections: 10

Free 10Gbps data every month

PrivadoVPN is one of the newer services on this list, as the company was founded in 2020 in Switzerland. Despite it being a relative baby in an industry of VPN giants, we strongly recommend this service as it’s a great VPN for your Fire TV Stick due to its sturdy protection features. Watch Amazon Prime, Hulu, or Netflix on your TV safely and soundly without worry. PrivadoVPN employs a strict no-log policy and the now industry-standard AES 256-bit encryption to help you stay safe online.

When it comes to free VPNs, we think PrivadoVPN is one of the best out there as they provide all customers with a free 10 Gbps of data every single month! Not only that, but the company ensures that even with the free service, you’re still getting the most out of their protection services. This is a great way of testing out the app to see if you’re happy with the streaming speeds, protection, and overall usability.

For the price of $8 per month, you have access to a 24/7 customer support team that is prepared to help you with all queries and issues so that you can have the best possible experience. If you’re looking for a relatively cheap subscription plan that provides a well-rounded experience with great protection features for your Fire TV Stick, we recommend you give PrivadoVPN a shot.

3. ExpressVPN

Country of registration: British Virgin Islands

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Fire TV Stick

Cost: $13 per month

Number of servers: 3,000+

Simultaneous connections: 5

30-day money-back guarantee

ExpressVPN is the other major titan alongside NordVPN in the industry. If you’ve heard of one, you most certainly have heard of the other. While many know ExpressVPN for its amazing app on iOS and Android, the company also provides a VPN for Fire TV Stick! With 3,000+ servers in 94 countries, you’ll be able to connect to any country and obfuscate your connection quickly and easily.

ExpressVPN makes a point to keep your privacy a priority, and they prove that by implementing legally bound no-log policies, they collect no data whatsoever on traffic, connection IPs, or anything else. Every time you connect to the servers, you are a completely anonymous and new user. ExpressVPN also provides users with MediaStreamer DNS services which allow you to unblock geo-locked content even when not connected to the internet.

ExpressVPN may not be the cheapest option out there but the service is solid, and the servers are fast, with rarely any downtime whatsoever. If at any point in time during the first 30 days of your subscription you do not feel satisfied, you’re completely free to contact the customer support team and ask for a full refund back — hassle-free! With that in mind, you can test the limits of a full subscription with the safety net of having a money-back guarantee.

4. Surfshark

Country of registration: British Virgin Islands

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Fire TV Stick

Cost: $13 per month

Number of servers: 3,200+

Simultaneous connections: Unlimited

Unlimited global bandwidth

Surfshark is a Fire TV Stick VPN that prides itself in its customer-first mindset. For $13 a month, you’ll have access to a subscription plan that allows you to connect to VPN servers on an unlimited number of devices with unlimited simultaneous connections. On top of that, to add on to the unlimited train, you’ll have unlimited global bandwidth, so you can stay connected and protected for as long as you want or need to. It’s rare to see a VPN provide that much value for customers for such a low price.

Watch all your favorite shows and unblock geo-locked content right in the comfort of your own home and enjoy as much content as you want! Surfshark’s VPN servers allow you to stream shows in high definition with no lag at all. Kick back and relax without having to worry about possible intruders hacking your Fire TV Stick system or persistent lag.

We recommend Surfshark for those who like to reap the benefits of unlimited bandwidth and data along with unlimited simultaneous connections. Stay safe online on multiple devices and keep your loved ones protected too! For $13 per month, we certainly think that this subscription is great value for your money.

5. Hotspot Shield

Country of registration: United States

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Fire TV Stick

Cost: $8 per month

Number of servers: 1,800+

Simultaneous connections: 5

Streaming mode optimized for watching shows

Hotspot Shield is more well known for its smartphone app and computer client, where it provides paying subscribers with additional features like an antivirus program and password manager. While you won’t have access to that on your Fire TV Stick, you’ll still have a comprehensive protection package as soon as you purchase the subscription. Enjoy the benefits of full IP obfuscation and data protection when connecting to the internet through your Fire TV Stick.

The subscription plan is one of the cheaper options on this list, and while its features may not be as vast as other choices like Surfshark, if you’re on a bit of a budget and don’t feel the need to shell out $13+ a month on a VPN, then Hotspot Shield is the choice for you. With 1,800 servers all over the world, you can be sure you’ll have a safe and secure connection with minimal lag any time you connect.

Hotspot Shield has a dedicated streaming mode for you that optimizing your viewing experience. Gone are the days of long buffering times and poor quality. When connected to Hotspot Shield, you can enjoy the crisp quality of your binge-worthy shows without any deterioration or lag.

6. CyberGhost

Country of registration: Romania

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Fire TV Stick

Cost: $13 per month

Number of servers: 7,300+

Simultaneous connections: 7

Special NoSpy servers

CyberGhost is another relatively new VPN, but its clever branding and marketing has propelled it to the forefront of the market and is on all experts’ lists as one of the best VPNs out there. Right off the bat, you can tell that CyberGhost takes its security seriously. Each server is encrypted by AES 256-bit and is out of jurisdiction from the 14 Eyes (the major economies that have a pact to share personal data with each other), so the company is not required to give up any information they have on you — if they even collected it, which they don’t.

The CyberGhost team developed a Fire TV Stick VPN so that all its customers can enjoy the benefits of its advanced encryption and protection services. Additionally, with 7,300+ servers all around the world, you can be sure that no matter where you are, you can make the most of having a fast connection even while connected to the internet via a VPN. We appreciate the fact that CyberGhost takes a stand against censorship and encourages a free and open internet for all citizens wherever they may be.

At $13 a month, it isn’t cheap and is on the higher side of this list. However, we believe that the security features implemented on CyberGhost’s servers are excellent and goes beyond what is required. The NoSpy servers, no-log policy, commitment to anti-censorship, plethora of servers littered across the world all make CyberGhost an excellent choice for anyone serious about protecting themselves while on their Fire TV Stick.

How to install a VPN on Fire TV Stick

The only way you’ll be able to install a Fire TV Stick VPN is if the VPN you’re interested in has a dedicated app. The biggest VPN apps like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and others allow you to do this easily through the Fire TV Stick’s app store (2nd generation and above only). The process of downloading and installing a VPN for Fire TV Stick is easy and simple — here’s how:

First, head on over to Apps > Categories > Utility and type in “VPN” in the search bar to show you all the available options. Choose the VPN you wish to download, such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, or anything else. Alternatively, select the VPN you already have a subscription with. Your subscription applies through all mediums, so if you’ve purchased a subscription on your phone or computer, you can still use it for your Fire TV Stick! Click the Get button to start your download. Once the download is finished, select the Open button. Log in to your VPN account. Click Connect and you’re good to go!

Should you use a free VPN for Fire TV Stick?

Using free VPNs before pulling the trigger and committing to purchasing a VPN subscription plan can be a great way to visualize the service you’re about to use. There are many questions you must ask yourself before installing and using a free VPN, though, such as “are free VPNs safe?“, “am I properly protected online?” and much more. The quick answer is that a free VPN will heavily constrict what features you are able to access, regardless of if you’re using a VPN for Fire TV Stick, iOS, Windows, or anything else.

If you’re interested in taking a look at some free VPNs, we suggest you do plenty of research on the application you’re about to download. There are many scams out there on the internet, and you could give up a lot of important private data if you sign up for the wrong one. Alternatively, you can check out our list of the best free VPNs for our expert opinion and analysis on the safest and most efficient free VPNs on the market. It’s likely, however, that you will not be able to use a free VPN for Fire TV Stick, but this may change in the future.

