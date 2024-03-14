Apple’s MLS Season Pass is streaming all games free this weekend

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’re a fan of Major League Soccer and haven’t yet experienced MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (the app, not the hardware), this is a good weekend to do so. All 14 matches on this weekend’s schedule are available to stream — even if you’re not a subscriber.

MLS Season Pass has the exclusive rights to MLS matches in the U.S. In its second season, it’s quickly proven to be a strong service. Games are streamed in 1080p at 60 frames per second (which should be the standard for all sports), and with a good bitrate, too, so the picture quality is excellent.

And just before you get all excited about getting to watch Miami and Lionel Messi take on D.C. United on Saturday, Messi is still unlikely to play for a second straight match due to injury. That’s no reason not to watch, but we just want to set expectations.

Here’s the full schedule (all times Eastern):

Saturday, March 16

Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LAFC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Cincinnati at New England, 2 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Note that Saturday’s Colorado-Seattle match is also being broadcast on Fox. But otherwise, you’ll need MLS Season Pass if you want to watch.

In addition to the matches themselves, MLS Season Pass also includes pre-game and post-game shows, the MLS 360 whip-around show, replays, stats, and more.

MLS Season Pass is available inside the Apple TV app, which is available on every major streaming platform. In addition to MLS and Major League Baseball, the app is also home to all sorts of Apple original series and movies and, more recently, some on-demand content you already know and love on Apple TV+. (It’s also great to pair with the new Apple Sports app if you’re on iOS.)

MLS Season Pass costs $13 a month or $80 for the season if you subscribe to Apple TV+, or $15 a month or $99 a year if you don’t.

