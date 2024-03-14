 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s MLS Season Pass is streaming all games free this weekend

Phil Nickinson
By
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re a fan of Major League Soccer and haven’t yet experienced MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (the app, not the hardware), this is a good weekend to do so. All 14 matches on this weekend’s schedule are available to stream — even if you’re not a subscriber.

MLS Season Pass has the exclusive rights to MLS matches in the U.S. In its second season, it’s quickly proven to be a strong service. Games are streamed in 1080p at 60 frames per second (which should be the standard for all sports), and with a good bitrate, too, so the picture quality is excellent.

Recommended Videos

And just before you get all excited about getting to watch Miami and Lionel Messi take on D.C. United on Saturday, Messi is still unlikely to play for a second straight match due to injury. That’s no reason not to watch, but we just want to set expectations.

Here’s the full schedule (all times Eastern):

Saturday, March 16

  • Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m.
  • Miami at D.C. United, 2 p.m.
  • Colorado at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.
  • Toronto at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
  • Philadelphia at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
  • Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
  • Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
  • San Jose at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
  • LAFC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
  • St. Louis at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

  • Cincinnati at New England, 2 p.m.
  • Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Note that Saturday’s Colorado-Seattle match is also being broadcast on Fox. But otherwise, you’ll need MLS Season Pass if you want to watch.

Related

In addition to the matches themselves, MLS Season Pass also includes pre-game and post-game shows, the MLS 360 whip-around show, replays, stats, and more.

MLS Season Pass is available inside the Apple TV app, which is available on every major streaming platform. In addition to MLS and Major League Baseball, the app is also home to all sorts of Apple original series and movies and, more recently, some on-demand content you already know and love on Apple TV+. (It’s also great to pair with the new Apple Sports app if you’re on iOS.)

MLS Season Pass costs $13 a month or $80 for the season if you subscribe to Apple TV+, or $15 a month or $99 a year if you don’t.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Got a PS5? Here’s how to get 6 free months of Apple Music
Apple Music on a PS5.

Apple is offering PlayStation 5 (PS5) owners six free months of its Apple Music streaming service.

In a deal with PlayStation maker Sony, Apple is letting PS5 owners enjoy all the benefits of the music streaming service, which offers around 100 million tracks for ad-free listening.

Read more
DirecTV Stream raises pricing across all its tiers
DirecTV Stream app icon on Apple TV.

DirecTV Stream is still a thing. And the reason we know that — despite almost certainly being the least popular of the live services available in the U.S. — is because it just raised its already more-expensive-than-most pricing.

Here's the way things now break down:

Read more
How much is Apple TV+?
Apple TV+ showing the Morning Show.

Apple TV+ isn't the newcomer to streaming it once was when it launched in 2019. In fact, Apple TV+ has made quite the name for itself, raking in Emmys and Oscars for its top-notch original movies and TV shows. Its subscription numbers have risen steadily over the years, and it's established itself as a desirable streaming service in and among the Netflixes and Amazon Prime Videos of the world.

But one of the best things about Apple TV+s remains its relatively low price compared to more expensive options like Netflix and Hulu. Just how much is Apple TV+, and how can you save even more on your subscription cost? Read on to find out.
How much is Apple TV+?

Read more