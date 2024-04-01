Are NBA games on Sling TV?

When it comes to sports on TV, the NFL still rules. That’s just the way it is. But the NBA is no slouch, and it’s worth exploring whether you can watch NBA games on Sling TV.

The short answer is that, yes, NBA games are on Sling TV. Exactly what do you need to watch for all the games you want to watch? That’s a little more complicated because, despite its lower price, Sling TV itself is complicated.

Recommended Videos

First, let’s set the stage: Sling TV comprises two main tracks — Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Each has its own list of channels, with a little overlap. You can buy one track, but Sling will push you to go ahead and get both.

Each track has its own set of optional add-ons called Extras. There’s some overlap in the channels on the Extras, too, so you’re going to want to take care to make sure you’re not buying more than you need.

When it comes to watching NBA games on Sling TV, you’ll need to worry about ESPN and ABC, TNT, NBA TV, NBA League Pass, and the various regional sports networks. To cover ESPN and TNT, you’ll want Sling Orange. That’s simple enough. And the Sling Orange Sports Extra also includes NBA TV, for another $11 a month, so you’re good there.

Then there’s NBA League Pass, which, like NFL Sunday Ticket (which is exclusive to YouTube TV), gives you access to all the out-of-market games you want to watch. You can also get it through Sling TV, which is handy. And that should just about cover everything.

Regional sports networks are kind of a mess these days, so you’re pretty much on your own there. But it’s worth mentioning NBA games on ABC. You might also find those games on ESPN 3 (Disney owns both ABC and ESPN, so that helps a little). But if not, you will want to get your local ABC broadcast somehow. And that’s where you’ll run into one of the bigger problems with Sling TV. Not all local channels are available in all markets. (If at all.)

To help with that, Sling TV has something called , which is a Sling-branded over-the-air tuner. You’ll hook it (and its antenna) up and scan for channels, and then your local channels will appear alongside all the channels to which you’re subscribed on Sling TV. (You should be able to get ABC this way, along with NBC and Fox. And it’s the only way you can get CBS with Sling, as that broadcast channel isn’t streamed at all on Sling.)

It’s clunky, for sure. But it’s also better than missing out on your favorite NBA team, provided that Sling TV is the way you’re going to go.

Editors' Recommendations