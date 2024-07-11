55-inch TV Prime Day deals: 4K TVs starting at $210

Now is the time to get the perfect TV. Not too big, not too small, just Goldilocks right. You could check out the Prime Day TV deals going on right now, of course, but here we will be discussing Prime Day deals solely related to your favored TV size, the 55 inch TV. While Prime Day deals last, these TVs are priced at an exceptional rate, perfect for you to scoop up. And, while you’re at it, you can put your savings on your next TV towards boosting your sound system with these Prime Day soundbar deals. Overall, this is a great time to get things just right, both in TV size and price.

Best 55-inch TV Prime Day deal

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $210, was $350

It used to feel like 4K TVs were pretty expensive, and then budget brands like Insignia came along to remind us of how much value we could snag for our money. The Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV may not be a household name to brag about, but it still has the basic essentials you could need from a 4K TV. It could go in your living room or you could place it in your den or child’s bedroom and it would suit the role well.

Besides the 4K resolution, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV also supports High Dynamic Range so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. It also has DTS Studio Sound so it’s capable of providing more realistic and immersive audio than a basic TV. It has two-speaker playback but there’s support here for HDMI ARC and eARC if you’d prefer to connect a compatible soundbar to it.

However you plan on listening, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV also has Alexa voice control support. When using it, you can speak your commands such as searching across apps, switching inputs, or even controlling smart home devices around your home. The TV uses Fire TV as its operating system so it’s simple enough to find all your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and many others. There’s over one million movies and TV shows to find here depending on which services you’re subscribed to.

There are also neat extras like parental controls which will be useful if you need a TV for your kids, while there’s Apple AirPlay support for streaming content from your Apple devices to your TV. It all comes together to make the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV a good bet for anyone on a budget who doesn’t want to miss out on the essentials.

More 55-inch TV Prime Day deals we love

Considering the popularity of this size of TV, you can be sure there are more deals where that comes from:

INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD TV —

TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED TV —

TOSHIBA 55-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD TV —

Roku 55-Inch Select Series 4K TV —

Amazon 55-inch Omni QLED 4K TV —

How to choose a 55-inch TV on Prime Day

Before you do anything else, make sure you are getting the right size of TV. Figure out what TV size to get to get for your room before making a purchase, if you aren’t sure. If you’re still nervous about getting the 55 inch TV of your dreams over a bigger TV, check out our best TV vs big TV debate and consideration article from one of our TV experts.

Once you’ve settled on the size of your TV and let any doubts about it leave your mind, it is all about getting down to what you want from the TV. Our 4K TV buying guide will cover just about every topic you may want to consider in extensive detail. If you have burning questions about HDR or refresh rate considerations, that’s the place to go. If you don’t have time, however, consider the following points before making a purchase.

Today’s operating standards: If you haven’t bought a TV in quite some time, there are some things that are more or less standard on a 2024 (or even quite some time earlier) that are worth pointing out. Manufacturers will point these out like they’re extras, but really the lack of them is like you’re missing out on something. Firstly, there should be some sort of voice integration via Alexa or Google Assistant or some other system, reducing the need to use a remote. In fact, if you get a Roku TV, you’ll even be able to convert that smartphone Prime Day deal you also picked up this year into a remote, as well. Next, expect some sort of motion rate feature to make high action scenes unblurred. Game Mode or ALLM (Auto Low-Latency Mode) are also to be expected for gaming and quick inputs.

Choose a screen type: The base standard will be LED. LED TVs aren’t bad but they aren’t extra. If you don’t know what your TV is, and it is slightly out of date, it is likely LED. If this is the case, you might want to update to an OLED or QLED TV. To sum up something incredibly complex, OLED TVs tend to have more intense black levels, contrast, and response time while QLED TVs tend to be brighter. The best QLED TVs tend to be cheaper than the best OLED TVs, so the Prime Day deals season is a great time to pick up an OLED if you weren’t able to earlier in the year. Other screen types you can expect to see are QD-OLEDs, as well as MicroLEDs and Mini-LEDs.

The 8K frontier: The next big thing in TVs just might be the best 8K TVs. For now, you don’t need to get one to get the best deals and especially not on a 55-inch TV. As TV experts have mentioned, when discussing 8K TVs, “the different between a 65-inch 4K TV and a 65-inch 8K TV is negligible, at best, to the average consumer.” So, don’t feel left out if you’re not making this sort of a switch. (Plus, there’s not too much content in the 8K arena yet.)

How we chose these 55-inch TV Prime Day deals

Now that you know what to consider when picking out your TV, it becomes time to know what we’re considering.

At start, we’re making sure we’re getting some of the best TVs, whether from this or previous years. At the same time, super budget TVs that have a considerably dropped price are still being considered. Who doesn’t want a TV at a price cheaper than some of the Prime Day tablet deals we’ve also discovered? Plus, those mid-range TVs under $1,000 have dropped even more at this time, making them worth a second look.

Next, we need to double and triple check that the TV is a good one. That means consulting our TV reviews archives, as well as checking brand and consumer sentiment. The best TV brands have proven themselves over and over again as solid choices for consumers, making consistently good products. Expect them to be represented here whenever we can find the right price.

Finally, it gets back to that price again. These deals are checked for the lowest price at the time written to the best of our ability. While the Prime Day sales event is an Amazon brand “holiday” of sorts, that doesn’t mean that it is the only game in town. There’s no embargo against having competing deals and sales. That means if a Best Buy TV deal on a 55-inch is better, for example, we’ll make sure to feature that instead.