 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Are NHL games on Sling TV?

Phil Nickinson
By
NHL on Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sling TV isn’t necessarily synonymous with sports, but that’s not to say you can’t watch sports on Sling TV. And to narrow things down even further, yes, you can watch NHL games on Sling TV.

Whether you can watch all the NHL games on Sling TV — that’s another question.

Recommended Videos

Let’s start with the basics, though. Sling TV comes with two tracks of channels. There’s Sling Orange and Sling Blue. You can buy one, but Sling’s really going to push you to get both, and the tracks are priced to make that easier on your wallet. But if you’re only going to get one of the tracks, you’ll want it to be Sling Orange because that’s the one with ESPN, TBS, and TNT. And that’s where you’ll find the national NHL games.

Related

In addition, you’ll want to take a look at the Sling TV Extras, which are optional bundles of channels that will help fill out the two main anemic tracks. The channels can differ a little if you only have one of the two tracks. The good news, though, is that NHL Network is included in either one of the $11-a-month Sports Extra add-ons. So that’s handled.

If you’re an NHL die-hard, though, you’ll quickly notice that Sling TV only goes so far when it comes to the NHL. That’s not necessarily Sling’s fault — it’s just how the TV rights ended up, and games are only available on so many channels. So get NHL Network if you want, but you’ll also want to check out ESPN+ if you’re trying to watch an out-of-market game. For everything else, you’ll have to roll the dice with a regional sports network, which has a tendency to change fairly often.

And some NHL games are available on the ABC broadcast channel, which is where things start to get a little messy. ABC is available to stream on Sling TV, but only in a handful of markets. If you live outside those markets, you’ll either need to use a different streaming service (like YouTube TV or Hulu With Live TV) or hook up an over-the-air antenna. Sling TV has its own option for that, called . But once it’s set up and you’ve scanned for channels, everything will appear in the Sling app itself, right alongside all the streaming channels. So while it’s a little extra work upfront, the end result is pretty slick.

And that’s the short answer. Yes, you can watch some NHL games on Sling TV — the ones that are broadcast nationally, anyway. For the others, you’ll need to have a secondary source, which any true hockey fan will be sure to have, right?

Editors' Recommendations

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
The 4 best long range TV antennas in 2024
The Antennas Direct ClearStream 4MAX installed outdoors.

TV antennas are a rising, but quite surprising, way to get great programming for free in 2024. It is in large part due to the advent of ATSC 3.0, a new broadcast standard that will make even over-the-air broadcasts appear beautifully on your 4K TV. This seemingly archaic tech still has a ton of broadcast stations throughout the country supporting it. There may even be one in your area! But what if there aren't any nearby? Long range TV antennas are the solution you're looking for.

For this guide, we're looking at the best TV antennas that get more range than typical for their form factor. This can mean the super long range antennas that comprise the best TV antennas for rural areas, but also indoor TV antennas that get more range than you might otherwise expect. The reasoning behind this is two-fold, not everyone can use a rooftop antenna and there are some form factors not typically known for range that will include some outliers. Look just below for our short but quick listing of the best long range TV antennas, then keep reading our a more lengthy analysis of their strengths and weaknesses, plus an extensive guide to how to pick a quality long range TV antenna.

Read more
Philo: everything to know about the live TV streaming service
Philo home page.

Are you considering cutting the cord on your cable TV to save some cash? With the rise of streaming services, it seems like that may not be as cost-effective as it once was. These days, you can find many channels on streaming platforms that could cost you as much as your cable subscription and internet service.

Do you need all those channels? Philo, a TV streaming service, begs to differ. It competes with TV streaming options like Sling TV and provides a more budget-friendly choice without sacrificing access to live television.

Read more
Apple (and Messi) offering a monthlong trial of MLS Season Pass
A Lionel Messi promo for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

If you're a soccer fan who hasn't yet taken advantage of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, now's the time. Apple — and Lionel Messi — are offering a free one-month trial to the service that gets you every MLS game this season and then some. There are no blackouts, no out-of-market messes, just every minute of every game.

The deal takes you to (and through) Messi's Instagram account, where you'll do the ol' link in bio trick. Which, conveniently, takes you to this link.

Read more