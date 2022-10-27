 Skip to main content
Every second counts in new Jack Ryan season 3 trailer

Blair Marnell
By

It’s been almost three years since the second season of Jack Ryan premiered on Amazon Prime Video. And that’s far too long for life to be calm for Tom Clancy’s ultimate Cold War action hero. The Jack Ryan series has updated the title character to fit in a modern context, and yet Jack just can’t escape the pull of Russia. The plot of the upcoming season revolves around a plot to restore the Soviet Union to its former “glory.” And can you guess whose shoulders it will fall upon to prevent that from happening? Spoiler warning: It’s always going to be Jack Ryan, just like it’s always going to be Russia.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

According to the official synopsis for the season, Jack’s quest to prevent this Soviet conspiracy will once again land him in hot water with the CIA. And he will have no choice but to go rogue and fight the conspirators with only a handful of allies to watch his back.

John Krasinski in Jack Ryan.

“In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy.”

John Krasinski is once again back as Jack Ryan, with Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November. Newcomers to the cast this season include Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright, James Cosmo as Luca, Peter Guinness as Petr, Nina Hoss as Alena, Alexei Mavelov as Alexei, and Michael Peña as Domingo “Ding” Chavez.

Jack Ryan season 3 will consist of eight episodes, which will all premiere on December 21 on Prime Video. The series has already been renewed for a fourth and final season.

