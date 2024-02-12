 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February

Christine Persaud
By
Conan holds a metal symbol in 1982's Conan The Barbarian.
Universal

Action movies have made stars out of actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Cruise, and Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 4). The genre is thrilling and fast-paced, often with exciting stunts and incredible choreography. A good action film can get your pulse racing. But the best action movies have compelling storylines to go along with all the on-screen combat.

Amazon Prime Video has a great selection of action movies, and for this month, we have highlighted three in particular that are worth checking out. One dates back to the 1980s and features an actor who became one of the biggest action stars of that decade, and who remains in the public eye today.

Recommended Videos

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

If you love J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit book series as well as Peter Jackson’s Lord of The Rings movies, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey is another iteration worth watching or rewatching. Directed by Jackson and partially written by Guillermo del Toro (and, of course, based on Tolkien’s novel The Hobbit), this movie is the first in the trilogy and a prequel of The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Related

Martin Freeman is Bilbo Baggins, who travels with 13 Dwarves to reclaim the Lonely Mountain on the advice of the wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen). Set in Middle-earth like all the other films, this epic high fantasy adventure movie is filled with action, fabulous cinematography, and an incredible cast that also includes Cate Blanchett, Luke Evans, and Benedict Cumberbatch. It’s not the top-rated film in the franchise, but The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey is crucial to understanding the context of the larger thematic elements.

Stream The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey on Prime Video.

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Conan the Barbarian Official Trailer #1 - Max von Sydow Movie (1982) HD

The action in this movie features a lot of sword-wielding as the title character, a barbarian warrior played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, seeks vengeance for the death of his parents. Who is responsible? Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones), leader of a snake cult. The film was a commercial success, regardless of any criticisms of the film’s acting, screenwriting, and violence, and there’s no denying the action sequences in Conan the Barbarian are thoroughly entertaining. It’s typical of what you’d expect from an 1980s action movie.

It was Conan the Barbarian, in fact, that helped catapult Schwarzenegger to box office success. After this breakout role, he went on to star in blockbuster movies like The Terminator, Commando, The Running Man, Red Heat, and Total Recall, to name a few, as well as the sequel Conan the Destroyer.

Stream Conan the Barbarian on Prime Video.

Sound of Freedom (2023)

Jim Caviezel is no stranger to playing former military or intelligence agents, having played a former CIA operative on the series Person of Interest. He returns to this type of character in Sound of Freedom as Tim Ballard, a former government agent who goes on a mission to rescue child victims of sex trafficking in Colombia. The character is based on the real man of the same name who founded Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), an anti-trafficking nonprofit. Ballard, who had previously worked with the Department of Homeland Security, reportedly personally requested that Caviezel play him.

Dubbed a Christian thriller movie, Sound of Freedom has received criticism for having connections to the QAnon conspiracy theory and purportedly being sensationalized. For this reason, Sound of Freedom received a polarizing reception. But regardless of your personal or political beliefs, Sound of Freedom remains a movie with an important message: that of ending horrific crimes against children.

Stream Sound of Freedom on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
This underrated Jason Statham action movie is popular on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
Jason Statham in Redemption.

Nearly 11 years ago, barely anyone saw Jason Statham's Redemption in theaters. Unlike Statham's recent film, The Beekeeper, Redemption seemed to be destined for permanent obscurity before Netflix recently added it. Now, Redemption, which was released as Hummingbird outside the U.S., is among the most popular movies on Netflix, and its obscurity may be working in its favor. Since the film was largely undiscovered in 2013, it plays like a new movie in 2024.

In the film, Statham portrays Joseph Smith, a former soldier who is now homeless and running from his past. In a fluke discovery, Joseph comes across an empty apartment that belongs to an affluent photographer who won't return home for months. Joseph quickly decides to embrace his good fortune by using everything in the apartment to turn his life around. But Joseph's deception won't last long when the apartment's owner returns, and he still has some serious scores to settle from his time on the streets.

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (February 2024)
Archie Renaux and Camila Mendes in Upgraded.

Counterprogramming isn't just for movie theaters and TV networks. Amazon Prime Video also has to contend with the 2024 Super Bowl dominating the attention of millions of American sports fans this weekend. That may be why Prime Video's latest movies, the rom-com Upgraded and the Western Surrounded, are about as far from male-oriented as they get. But even if these films don't attract an audience during the big game, having Prime Video means that you can watch them at any time that you choose.

If you're looking for something else, you could always check out our roundup of everything new on Prime Video in February for the complete picture. But this list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video has your best viewing options. And we update it every Friday so it's always up to date.

Read more
3 Peacock crime dramas you should watch in February 2024
A woman looks at a wall of TV screens in The Capture.

Sometimes, all you need is a great crime drama after a tough day. Peacock’s library of content continues to grow, and includes plenty of shows from the NBC library, both new and old, as well as streaming originals. The streaming service introduced exciting new shows like Poker Face and Twisted Metal last year, with more coming in 2024.

If you’re looking for shows that explore the battle between good versus evil, and delve into the crimes committed and the perpetrators captured, consider these three Peacock crime dramas you should watch in February 2024.
Dr. Death (2021-2023)

Read more