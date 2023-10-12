October is a month when you really need to hype yourself up. Not only do you need to mentally prepare for the upcoming holiday season, you also need to get ready for the colder weather to come. Relaxing at home with one of the best action movies on Prime Video can really get you pumped for the challenging and busy months to come.

Here, we have put together 3 action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in October. You might have already seen a few, but they have great re-watch potential. And if you haven’t watched them yet, what are you waiting for? With these flicks streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now, it’s the perfect time to watch them before they’re gone.

Black Adam (2022)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back on the big screen in this superhero film, playing the DC character released from captivity to help free the nation of Kahndaq from a crime syndicate. But he’ll meet plenty of challenges along the way, leading to lots of action sequences, epic fight scenes, and wonderful visual effects.

Black Adam, which serves as a spin-off to Shazam!, didn’t even break even at the box office, a surprise for Johnson, one of the highest-paid actors in the business. But if you’re a fan of the superhero space, and especially DC, it’s a movie to add to the list, if for no other reason than to see Johnson live out a passion project.

Stream Black Adam on Prime Video.

Brotherhood (2022)

Your early life can shape you, but as people have shown time and time again, the path you follow, even in the face of adversity, is a choice. Sometimes, someone takes a positive path while others go down a darker road. In the case of Brotherhood, a Nigerian crime-action thriller, twin brothers spend their early years dealing with trauma and fighting on the streets of Lagos. As they get older, they begin to lead very different lives. Wale (Falz) becomes an officer for a police SWAT team while his brother Akin (Tobi Bakre) goes on to pursue a life of criminal behavior.

Their love and loyalty to one another are put to the ultimate test when the brothers become the hunter and the hunted, Wale desperate to save his brother and Akin desperately in need of saving.

Stream Brotherhood on Prime Video.

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Cap off the Jurassic World trilogy with the last film and the sixth Jurassic Park movie overall. Sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and finalizing the story that began with 1993’s Jurassic Park, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, and Omar Sy return in a world where dinosaurs are living among the humans. Jurassic World Dominion also marks the first time Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill appear together since the original flick.

One of few films to receive the honor of grossing over a billion dollars worldwide, Jurassic World Dominion was not the best reviewed of the trilogy. But if you haven’t seen it yet, you’ll want to tie the series off with a nice bow, even binge it with the first two for a lazy movie night in.

Stream Jurassic World Dominion on Prime Video.

