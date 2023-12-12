3 action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in December

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Action movies are fun to watch any time of the year. They get your blood pumping and put you in a good mood. They typically have thrilling storylines and compelling characters, including both heroes and villains.

The three action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in December run the gamut, from a Tom Cruise action comedy that depicts a different side of the actor to a highly rated animated film and a Russell Crowe period drama. Consider watching one of these three movies this month. If none appeal to you, check out the best movies on Amazon Prime Video for a wider selection across all genres.

Knight and Day (2010)

Knight and Day | Official Trailer (HD) | 20th Century FOX

Of all the action movies that Tom Cruise has been in, one that is easily forgotten is Knight and Day. That’s because it’s not his typically serious hero film, but rather a satirical action comedy. He’s Roy Miller, a secret agent on the run from the CIA who gets mixed up with a classic car restorer named June (Cameron Diaz).

Compared to Cruise’s many massive franchises, from Top Gun to Mission Impossible, Knight and Day depicts a funnier side of the actor who has become notorious for doing his own crazy stunts. It’s described as a breezy, solid spy thriller. Knight and Day is a fun throwback movie with an impressive supporting cast that includes Peter Sarsgaard, Viola Davis, Paul Dano, Maggie Grace, and Gal Gadot.

Stream Knight and Day on Prime Video.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

This animated action fantasy movie based on the Cressida Cowell book of the same name is the perfect action movie if you’re looking for something to watch with the kids during the holiday break. Teenager Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) lives in the mythical Viking village of Berk, where he dreams of becoming a dragon slayer. When he befriends a dragon that he injures instead of killing it, however, Hiccup begins to see things differently and question the war between humans and dragons.

A beautiful story of friendship, acceptance, perspective, and understanding, How to Train Your Dragon hides deep messages beneath its surface entertainment. The voice acting cast that also includes Barbie‘s America Ferrera, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, and Jonah Hill help pull you into the plot. One of the highest-rated DreamWorks Animations projects on Rotten Tomatoes, How to Train Your Dragon is worth a watch if you haven’t seen it yet, or great to watch again now that the kids are old enough to join in.

Stream How to Train Your Dragon on Prime Video.

Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Russell Crowe was at the height of his career in the early 2000s, and one of the movies he starred in was Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World. In the epic period war-drama movie set during the Napoleonic Wars, he plays Aubrey, a captain in the Royal Navy. He is joined by his A Beautiful Mind co-star Paul Bettany, who plays Dr. Stephen Maturin, the surgeon aboard the ship. The stories are adapted from the Patrick O’Brian novels about Jack Aubrey’s navel career.

Receiving 10 Academy Award nominations, Crowe was applauded for his “rough charm” in the role, something typical of his many action-packed roles at that time. Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World takes some creative liberties, but it’s an entertaining watch.

Stream Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World on Prime Video.

