3 action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in March

After a long day, all you want to do is put your feet up and chill in front of the TV. And a good action movie can get you amped up for the weekend or the big meeting you have the next day at the office. There are great action movies on Amazon Prime Video, from old classics to new ones, and even remakes of old films.

On this list of three action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in March, for example, is a 2024 remake of the 1989 movie Road House. Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the role originally played by the late Patrick Swayze, and fans of the original are excited to compare the twowhile those who never watched the ’80s version will enjoy the exciting story for the first time. If you’re looking for something different, there are two other action movies on this list to consider this month as well.

Road House (2024)

Road House - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Jake Gyllenhaal takes on a tall order in stepping into Swayze’s shoes in this reimagining of the 1989 cult classic movie of the same name. He plays Elwood Dalton, a former UFC middleweight fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a local roadhouse. The owner is desperate for someone to help clear out the place of the “wrong crowd” that has been patronizing the establishment.

Why Dalton left the ring is initially unknown, but what is clear is that he still possesses incredible skills and isn’t afraid to use them. What makes Dalton so dangerous, however, is that his unassuming, soft-spoken “Mr. Rogers”-like personality doesn’t make him appear to be intimidating in any way. From the choreographed fight scenes to the intense action, Road House, which premieres March 21, could become a new 2020s classic. The movie also features real-life UFC fighter Conor McGregor in his feature film debut along with Jessica Williams (Shrinking) as the owner of the saloon and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus) as a fan of Dalton from his fighting days.

Stream Road House on Prime Video starting on March 21.

The Dirty South (2023)

The Dirty South | Official Trailer - Starring Dermot Mulroney, Willa Holland & Shane West

In this action crime thriller, Willa Holland is Sue Parker, a woman trying desperately to save her family’s bar after her alcoholic father almost runs it into the ground. A charming pickpocket named Dion (Shane West) shows up in the right place at the right time and Sue thinks he might be able to help her come up with the money they need in the short span of time they need it. Fueling the rush is the fact that a local tycoon named Jeb Roy (Dermot Mulroney) has set his sights on the business, and the clock is ticking.

Any time someone expects to get a large sum of money in a short period of time, however, there will be violence, law-breaking, and destruction. For Sue, it means getting herself knee-deep into the criminal world if she wants to fend off the relentless Roy. The Dirty South received the award for best cinematography at the Chelsea Film Festival in New York where it had its world premiere.

Stream The Dirty South on Prime Video.

Red (2010)

Red (2010) Official Trailer - Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman Action Movie HD

Never underestimate your elders is the theme of this hilarious and action-packed movie. Red, inspired by the DC Comics limited series of the same name, stars action movie pro Bruce Willis (Die Hard) as Frank Moses, a former CIA black ops agent. When there’s an assassination attempt on his life, he kidnaps Sarah Ross (Mary-Louise Parker), the pension call center employee he has taken a liking to, and goes on the run. Moses discovers that someone tagged him and a few other agents as “red,” meaning retired and extremely dangerous.

It’s now a race against time for Frank to figure out who wants him dead, why, and how to stop them. Before he does so, however, he reconnects with his old comrades who also made the “red” list to warn them about the danger. Also in the ensemble cast are Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Brian Cox, Karl Urban, and Richard Dreyfuss. Red is a star-packed film that’s worth watching for the fabulous cast alone.

Stream Red on Prime Video.

