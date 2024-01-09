3 TV comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in January

So, the new year has begun. Your favorite TV shows are returning soon, and exciting new ones are coming. But what can you watch now while you wait? There are interesting options for TV comedies on Amazon Prime Video.

Along with the new TV comedy Hazbin Hotel, there are other great TV shows from which to choose. One we have chosen might have passed you by, but it’s a hilarious series that deserves continuation. With that, here are three TV comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in January.

Hazbin Hotel (2023)

Hazbin Hotel - Season 1 Trailer | Prime Video

A new adult animated musical series, Hazbin Hotel is about Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell (voiced by Erika Henningsen), who is determined to find a way to get demons into Heaven. She thinks they can be rehabilitated, so she opens a rehab hotel to help them redeem themselves and become better people. The stakes are high because the driving force behind her decision is to offer an alternative solution to an overpopulation crisis. Typically, that’s handled by angels periodically coming down from Heaven and killing demons to prevent overcrowding. Charlie’s goal, however well-intentioned, is easier said than done, especially when the powerful Radio Demon Alastor (Amir Talai) hears about her plans and decides to join the mission for no reason other than his own amusement.

Featuring the voices of Jeremy Jordan, Stephanie Beatriz, and Orange is the New Black’s Kimiko Glenn, keep your eye on Hazbin Hotel. This comedy series has the potential to be the latest raunchy, irreverent animated hit.

The Consultant (2023)

The Consultant - Official Trailer | Prime Video

A comedy-drama thriller, The Consultant stars Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, a consultant who is seemingly tasked with helping a mobile gaming company when its CEO is murdered. He starts to run the company himself, claiming to have been hired by the now-deceased CEO to help, yet he doesn’t seem to know anything about mobile gaming. His eccentric, odd ways terrify and puzzle the employees, who are forced to deal with his strange quirks while being unsure of who he really is and if he’s even supposed to be there.

Strange yet charming with interesting twists, The Consultant is anchored by a wonderful performance by Waltz. It’s weird, dark, and funny, drawing comparisons to shows like Severance, though it doesn’t quite exist in the same orbit as that Emmy-winning show. There’s no word yet on a second season, but you can blaze through all eight episodes of season 1, which offers more thrills than laughs but spurts of humor to satisfy your need for comedy.

Loudermilk (2017)

Loudermilk Official Trailer | TV Comedy

Office Space and Sex and the City actor Ron Livingston stars in this Peter Farrelly comedy-drama as Sam Loudermilk, who works as a substance abuse counselor and support group leader. He’s a recovering alcoholic himself and previously worked as a music critic. Despite his job helping others, Sam doesn’t quite have his own life together. He’s surly and mean, often lashing out at others with brash though clever commentary and biting insults.

Loudermilk originally premiered on the now-defunct AT&T Audience Network. When that channel ceased operations in 2020, the series no longer had a home. Amazon Prime Video picked up streaming rights and streamed the unaired third season. There has been talk about a fourth season, but sponsorship and distribution have not been secured. Nonetheless, the first three seasons of Loudermilk received wonderful reviews, particularly for the sharp writing, endearing story, and Livingston’s performance.

