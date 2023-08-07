Digital Trends has acquired suggested U.S. pricing information for LG’s new M-Series wireless OLED TVs. Three sizes are available for the so-called M3 OLED model, ranging from 77 to 97 inches. Exact availability dates have not yet been determined, but LG has told me that orders are expected to open in late August 2023.

The new M-Series, a wireless version of LG’s popular gallery series G3 OLED TV, commands a premium of anywhere from $500 to $1500 over the G3, depending on the screen size of the OLED TV. Here’s how the pricing breaks down:

LG 77-inch M3: $5,000

LG 83-inch M3: $8,000

LG 97-inch M3: $30,000

While those prices are indeed lofty (and also not quite in line with the U.K. pricing), consider that the Gallery Series G3 OLED already is an expensive TV. The 77-inch G3 OLED, for example, comes with an MSRP of $4,500. Of course, street prices generally come in lower than a manufacturer’s MSRP, so eventually, there will be some savings, though the final price will still be elevated.

Given that professional installers and custom integrators often charge a pretty penny to install a TV with no visible wires, the premium placed by LG on its wireless signal transmission technology could total out to a net-zero cost, depending on the installation scenario.

LG’s M-Series relies on a new “Zero Connect” box — not to be confused with Samsung’s own OneConnect Box approach. Up to three devices can be connected via HDMI to the Zero Connect box. From there, the Zero Connect box will process the video signal using LG’s a9 Gen 6 AI processor, then wirelessly deliver an already-processed picture signal to the waiting TV panel. The TV panel itself need only be plugged into a power outlet, thus significantly simplifying clean, wire-free installation for those who prefer to DIY their home entertainment setups.

The Zero Connect box offers a claimed 30 feet of range, though it is important to note that it requires line-of-sight to reach that full distance. Placing the Zero Connect box in a cabinet or closet, or around on the other side of a wall, will decrease the total range and could interrupt the video signal. For its wireless signal transmission, LG’s M-Series TVs utilize the 60 Ghz frequency band to limit potential wireless interference from other devices in the home, wireless or otherwise.

It’s important to note that, just like the LG G3 OLED TVs, only the 77-inch model will come with LG’s new MLA technology, which offers notably higher brightness than LG’s other OLED TVs. The 83-inch and 97-inch M-Series models, like the G3 OLEDs of the same size, do not have MLA tech, though it is important to note that the larger the screen size, the more light is generated, thus a diminishing need for an ultrabright screen.

LG is sending me an M-Series OLED for a full evaluation and review, which will be published soon. In the meantime, I’ve penned an article on why I think wireless TV is the future.

