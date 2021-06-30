  1. Home Theater

LG prices its QNED mini-LED TVs starting at $2,000

By

At CES 2021, we learned that LG planned to upgrade its LCD TV lineup with mini-LED backlight technology under the label “QNED TV,” but now we finally have more details, including pricing and availability. LG’s first QNED TVs will hit retail outlets in July, with an entry price of $2,000 for a 4K 65-inch model. There will also be 8K models available.

LG has always touted the picture quality benefits of its OLED TVs, and for good reason. On an OLED TV, each pixel generates its own brightness, resulting in the best black levels and contrast you can get in a TV. But with the advent of mini-LED backlighting, it’s possible for LED and QLED TVs to get much closer to OLED’s advantages in this area because they allow for much finer-grained control over brightness than regular LED backlights.

2021 LG QNED Mini-LED TVs

LG's 2021 8K QNED mini-LED TV seen on a wall.
LG

Mini-LEDs are so small, manufacturers can fit thousands of them into a space that once held hundreds of LEDs or even fewer. LG’s 86-inch 8K QNED99, for instance, has about 30,000 mini-LEDs, which are then divided into 2,500 local dimming zones. LG says this lets the QNED99 deliver a 10x better contrast ratio than the company’s non-QNED models.

In addition to using thousands of mini-LEDs for better brightness and contrast, LG’s QNED TVs also use the company’s quantum dot nanocell technology. These tiny particles help to improve the TV’s color accuracy without diminishing overall brightness. LG claims that its QNED TVs achieve 100% of the Digital Cinema Initiatives’ P3 color space (DCI-P3) — an important capability if you want to see movies in their full glory.

Beyond the new picture performance enabled by mini-LED backlights, these QNED models boast most of the features we’ve come to expect from LG’s OLED TVs, like Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, hands-free voice control, Google Assistant and Alexa Built-in, and Apple Airplay 2.

They also sport excellent support for HDMI 2.1 features, like HDMI eARC, variable refresh rate (VRR), auto low-latency mode (ALLM), and 4K resolution at 120Hz — all of which will make gamers very happy indeed.

Here’s the full 2021 QNED TV lineup:

8K QNED99 Series

  • 86QNED99UPA
    86-inch, $6,500: Available May 2021
  • 75QNED99UPA
    75-inch, $4,800: Available July 2021
  • 65QNED99UPA
    65-inch, $3,500: Available July 2021

4K QNED90 Series

LG's 2021 4K QNED mini-LED TV.
LG
  • 86QNED90UPA
    86-inch, $4,000: Available July 2021
  • 75QNED90UPA
    75-inch, $3,000: Available July 2021
  • 65QNED90UPA
    65-inch class $2,000: Available July 2021

Editors' Recommendations

Every true wireless earbud feature explained

Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds in palm with water pouring.

This is the Google Pixel Buds deal you’ve been waiting for

google pixel buds deal staples june 2021 in black

Bluetooth is finally coming to airplane seatback entertainment systems

A United Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft.

This is the best Sony headphones deal we’ve seen in a long time

5 best tech deals buy 3 day sale july 2020 sony wh 1000xm3 deal

Sling TV: Everything you need to know

Sling TV DVR

Sennheiser’s most affordable true wireless earbuds cost just $130

Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds in white.

You can now pre-order Urbanista’s solar-powered headphones

Urbanista Los Angeles solar-powered wireless headphones.

How my noise-canceling headphones have become an anxiety-soothing silent escape

Marshall Monitor 2 headphones in hand.

What’s new on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso on Apple TV+

Disney+ Subscription: How to get 6 months FREE today

disney plus free subscription trial psa 5 768x768

Nothing will tell us everything about its true wireless earbuds on July 27

Nothing Ear (1) launch teaser image

YouTube TV launches 4K Plus upgrade with yet another price jump

A couple of people watching YouTube TV.

LG goes after gamers with 120Hz Dolby Vision for C1 and G1 series OLED TVs

A gamer using one of LG's TVs.