Amazon Prime Now: Here's exactly what it can do for you

If you’re a member of Amazon Prime, you’ve probably enjoyed the convenience of Prime’s free two-day shipping policy on all orders. Tap a few buttons on your smartphone, tablet, or computer to complete a purchase, and then your order shows up on your doorstep just 48 hours later. The convenience of online shopping has led many to forgo a trip to the store in favor of shopping from the comfort of their couch.

The only downside of online shopping is that your items take some time to arrive to you, and you can’t get your hands on them right away. But Prime Now aims to change all that by making even two-day shipping look slow. Amazon Prime Now offers delivery of your purchased goods in just two hours. That means you get the convenience of online shopping coupled with the instant gratification of in-store purchases. Interested in giving Amazon Prime Now a try? Here’s everything you need to know about the speedy service.

Who can use Prime Now?

Prime Now’s two-hour delivery is currently available exclusively to members of Amazon Prime. An annual membership to Amazon Prime currently costs $119, although users can also pay monthly for $13 a month. Prime members enjoy a lot of perks, including free two-day shipping, unlimited photo storage, access to award-winning movies and TV shows on Prime Video, and Amazon channels which provides discounts on subscriptions to HBO, Showtime, and Starz.

Prime users can also stream on-demand music on Prime Music, borrow books from the Kindle Lending Library, and listen to audiobooks on Audible. In addition to all of these benefits, Prime offers members a ton of other cool features like release-date delivery on certain pre-order items like books and video games, and Prime Wardrobe lets members try eligible clothing, shoes, and accessories for seven days and only pay for what they decide to keep. Amazon continues to add more and more perks for Prime members. Need a Prime membership? Check out how to get one on Amazon’s Prime website.

What does Prime Now cost?

Prime Now is a free service to Prime members. That’s right, Prime members can get two-hour delivery service on orders at no additional cost to them.

Is Prime Now available in my area?

To find out if Prime Now is available where you live, visit the Prime Now website to enter your zip code. This will reveal whether you can use Prime Now in your area and what items are available to buy. Once you’ve decided what you want, simply add the items to your cart and check out the way you normally would with other Amazon Prime purchases.

what is prime now amazon 1200x630 c ar1 91

Most major cities and metropolitan areas in the United States offer Prime Now, including but not limited to Atlanta, Georgia; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Indianapolis, Indiana; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Phoenix, Arizona, as well as Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City,  Seattle, and San Francisco. As the popularity of the service increases, Amazon will likely open up Prime Now in more locations. If it’s not available in your area yet, it might be soon.

Can I buy anything with Prime Now?

Not all items on the Amazon marketplace are eligible for Prime Now delivery, so don’t expect to be able to buy a tiny house or a vintage record player. But there are more than 25,000 items across 25 categories on the website that are available, including groceries through partnerships with grocery chains, electronics, household supplies, and more. Prime Now can also deliver items to you from local stores in a select number of cities. Whether you forgot to pick up onions for tonight’s dinner party, or you need to buy a birthday gift for your friend’s party this afternoon, Prime Now might be able to save the day.

When is Prime Now available?

Prime Now is available to deliver items to you from early morning to late evening, seven days a week.

Who delivers my Prime Now order?

amazon whole foods delivery prime now

While most of your Amazon orders probably get delivered by the folks at UPS or FedEx, Prime Now orders are a little different, as the deliveries are completed by Prime Now employees. While the Prime Now service is already built into your annual Prime membership, you have the option of tipping the delivery driver. For convenience, you can use the Prime Now app or website to decide how much tip to give.

Does Prime Now deliver food from restaurants?

Yes, it does! Prime Now offers restaurant delivery in a select number of U.S. cities, including Baltimore, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas, Texas;  Orlando, Florida; San Diego, California, as well as Miami, and Washington, D.C. Enter your zip code on the Prime Now website, and you’ll be able to find out whether your city offers Prime Now restaurant delivery. In certain cities, Amazon Restaurants guarantees delivery in just one hour.

