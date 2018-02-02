What is AmazonFresh? Here’s everything you need to know

Grocery shopping can be a time-consuming process, especially if you live in a major city. Between sitting in traffic on your way to the store and then waiting in a long line to check out, it’s almost easier to just order take-out or pick up fast food. Unfortunately, eating out all the time likely won’t do any favors for your health. Luckily, there are grocery delivery options out there that help to maximize your time and make healthy eating a lot more feasible. One of the more popular choices in the arena is AmazonFresh, a service that the online marketplace first started in 2007. If you’re curious about AmazonFresh and want to give it a try, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about the grocery delivery service.

How much does AmazonFresh cost?

To get started with AmazonFresh, you’ll first need to obtain an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $13 for a month or $99 for a year. AmazonFresh will cost an additional $15 a month, or $180 a year. Delivery of the groceries is free if you order more than $50 worth, but if you order less, Amazon will add a $10 delivery fee to your bill.

What can I buy on AmazonFresh?

Whole Foods

You can buy pretty much anything you would find at your local grocery store on AmazonFresh. You name it — fruits, vegetables, canned goods, condiments, packaged snacks, raw meat — and AmazonFresh has it.

Plus, you’ll have access to approximately 1,000 Whole Foods products as well, since Amazon acquired the organic grocery chain in 2017. However, most of the products are part of Whole Foods’ 365 brand and fall under the categories of beverages, frozen goods, cereals, baking, and snacks. As of now, you won’t find any Whole Foods fresh meat or produce on AmazonFresh.

How long does AmazonFresh take to deliver?

Once you’ve stocked your online cart with the groceries you wish to purchase, the site will prompt you to reserve a delivery time. You can choose same-day or next-day delivery based on what works with your schedule. You can also select from “Doorstep Delivery,” which is a three-hour delivery window where you don’t have to be at home, or “Attended Delivery,” which is a one-hour window that requires you to be available to take the delivery.

Where is AmazonFresh available?

Amazon

AmazonFresh currently delivers to residences in Boston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago, New York City, London, parts of California and New Jersey, and more. Recently, users in states like Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and California have reported that AmazonFresh no longer delivering to their zip code. Luckily, you can easily check and see if delivery is available to your address.

What other options do I have?

If AmazonFresh doesn’t seem like the right fit for you, there are a few other grocery-delivery options on the market.