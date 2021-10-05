Everything you need to know about Amazon Ring Alarm Pro

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of the standout announcements at Amazon’s September event was the new Ring Alarm Pro. This version of the Ring Alarm builds on the previous Ring Alarm to deliver significantly improved performance, more features, and even a built-in Wi-Fi router.

Design

The Ring Alarm Pro has a more utilitarian design than anything else. It’s a square box just under seven inches across, with a height of just under 3 inches. The device uses a rechargeable, internal battery for backup, but is typically plugged in through a standard power adapter. In Low Power Mode, the Ring Alarm Pro can operate for up to 24 hours on its battery charge.

You can mount the Ring Alarm Pro to the wall or place it on a tabletop. It can connect over Wi-Fi, but an Ethernet connection will provide a steadier and more reliable connection.

The security system is currently only available in white, although more color options may arrive in the future. Ring has made no comment on this.

Security features

Ring’s security features go above and beyond to protect not only your home, but also your digital property. The Ring Alarm Pro’s most standout feature is the inclusion of the Eero Wi-Fi 6 router.

The device also acts as a Base Station for the rest of your Ring devices. The moment it detects activity in your home, you’ll receive a mobile alert. The Ring Alarm Pro provides the groundwork for a sort of DIY home security system. Add the devices you need, from Ring Video Doorbells to compatible third-party accessories.

You can opt to enroll in 24/7 professional monitoring of your home through a Ring Protect Pro subscription. If you’re going to be out of the country or in a position where you can’t keep an eye on things yourself (or you just want that added layer of protection), professional monitoring can help.

The included router provides coverage for homes up to 1,500 square feet, reducing the number of dead zones. It also keeps your network secure and alerts you to any potential online threats through the Eero app. There is also an optional 24/7 internet backup that will keep your Ring devices connected so that your home stays secure, even if the power is out.

You can control the system through your Amazon Alexa smart assistant. Just ask Alexa to arm or disarm Ring. If combined with Alexa Guard, you can receive alerts about broken glass, beeping smoke or CO detectors, and more.

Compatible third-party devices include products from Schlage and Yale, as well as Chamberlain garage door openers. You can also add outdoor smart plugs, in-wall smart outlets, and more to the system.

Finally, the Ring Alarm Pro includes a built-in 104-decibel siren. For reference, most rock concerts come in between 103 and 110 decibels. You can trigger the siren to draw attention to an intruder or startle them.

Backward compatibility

The Ring Alarm Pro works with both first- and second-edition Ring Alarm devices, as well as accessories like contact and motion sensors, panic buttons, and more.

Older Eero products also work with the Ring Alarm Pro. However, Ring suggests using the Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Extenders because of their compatibility with Ring Power Packs.

The Ring Alarm Pro supports speeds up to 900Mbps and works on dual-band Wi-Fi connections at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz with support for up to 75 connected devices, including smart home devices, game consoles, computers, phones, and more.

Ring guarantees the Ring Alarm Pro will receive regular security updates for at least four years from launch, or until a new product is available for purchase.

Pricing and availability

The Ring Alarm Pro is available for preorder now for $250, or $300 for the Ring Alarm Pro 8-Piece Kit. Preorders are scheduled to begin shipping on November 3 of this year.

FAQ

These are some of the most commonly asked questions about the Ring Alarm Pro.

How does the internet backup work?

When the internet goes out, the Ring Alarm Pro swaps to using cellular data to keep your security devices connected. This doesn’t provide internet for the entire home, and you won’t be streaming video through it. Instead, it provides peace of mind that your home is protected even if your internet is out.

Do I need broadband?

The Ring Alarm Pro does not require broadband. However, be aware of data limitations. On average, the Ring Alarm Pro will use 3GB of data per month, which is included with a Ring Protect Pro subscription. If you use more, you’ll be charged $5 for each gigabyte.

Does the Ring Alarm Pro require professional installation?

The Ring Alarm Pro can be installed with just a few minutes of work. Set up the device through the app then follow the on-screen instructions to add other devices to the system.

What apps will I need for the Ring Alarm Pro?

The Ring Alarm Pro uses the Ring app and the Eero app. However, you can also connect these devices to your Alexa app through the Ring Alexa Skill.

Will Ring Alarm Pro work with Google Home?

It’s not clear whether Ring Alarm Pro will work with Google Home. However, previous Ring devices do work with Google, although their features are limited compared to what Alexa can do.

Will the Ring Alarm Pro help reduce home insurance rates?

Some home insurance companies offer a discount for qualifying home security systems. Ring is often considered one of these systems and can help reduce insurance premiums by up to $100 or more annually.

The Ring Alarm Pro is one of the most advanced smart home security systems on the market today and goes toe-to-toe with the Google Nest security systems. If you’re already immersed in the Alexa ecosystem, the Ring Alarm Pro is an excellent addition for improving both your physical and digital security.

