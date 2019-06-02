Digital Trends
Computing

What is Wi-Fi Direct? Here’s everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about Wi-Fi Direct

Tyler Lacoma
By

There’s a wireless connection that’s used by all kinds of people and all sorts of devices, but hardly anyone talks about it: It’s called Wi-Fi Direct, and it’s been enabling versatile, peer-to-peer wireless connections for almost 10 years.

Let’s talk about what it is, what it can do, and what you need to know when using it.

Wi-Fi Direct defined

bittorrent sync beta api peer to

Wi-Fi Direct is a connection that allows for device-to-device communication, linking devices together without a nearby centralized network. One device acts as an access point, and the other device connects to it using WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) and WPA/WPA2 (Wi-Fi Protected Access) security protocols. The standard was developed and incorporated in devices in the early 2000s.

“Wait, that sounds like Bluetooth,” may be your response, and while the technologies may look similar at a glance, there are some important differences. One of the most important is that Wi-Fi Direct can handle more information at higher speeds than Bluetooth — around 10 times the speed in optimal conditions. This makes Direct a great choice when a peer-to-peer connection needs to transmit data-rich content, like a high-resolution image or a video — or when a Wi-Fi network is down.

One of the biggest advantages of Wi-Fi Direct is how versatile it can be where there’s no Wi-Fi network to act as a go-between for devices. Multiple devices can link to each other and share important files in casual settings or desperate circumstances alike, without the security worries (and time-consuming process) that come with connecting to a hub or central network first.

You can often tell when a device offers Direct, because, when you are searching, it will pop up with a wireless network of its own, usually one that starts with “DIRECT” followed by a product name or number.

Devices supported by Wi-Fi Direct

what is wi fi direct iphone 2019 gold render 2

Wi-Fi Direct has been available to consumers nearing on a decade now thanks to the 2011 Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) update that included guidelines for the feature. Now the world is filled with compatible devices, including some you may not have expected. Android devices have supported Direct since Android 2.3, and Apple devices have had it since iOS 7 (although Apple markets the feature under its own names, the familiar “AirDrop” and “Airplay”).

There are also a lot of entertainment devices that make use of Direct to stream content or screencast from a mobile device. Chromecast, Roku, and Xbox all have it, and many smart TVs offer Wi-Fi Direct connections as well.

Then there are all the peripherals that offer wireless connections, which may use Wi-Fi Direct instead of Bluetooth. That includes wireless headsets with high fidelity audio, wireless printers, and even accessories like keyboards.

What people use Wi-Fi Direct for

walmart xerox phaser laser printer deal 6022

Some of the most common uses of Wi-Fi Direct these days include:

Fast file sharing: Direct is a good way to quickly share large files with a friend or team when setting up wired connections isn’t feasible.

Photo printing on wireless printers: Direct can handle a large amount of wireless information, making it ideal for serious wireless printing jobs.

Screencasting and screensharing: From playing mobile games on a big screen to sharing family photos on your TV or digital portrait, Wi-Fi Direct is used for all sorts of screensharing tasks.

Playing games together: If everyone has the same game on their phones, they can connect with Direct and play together even if there’s no Wi-Fi around.

Speedy syncing: Some devices will also use Wi-Fi Direct to sync their information and update their media. This can make the process much faster, especially if it has to add a lot of new media at the same time (think about updating old music playlists, for example).

Enabling NFC: We’re used to thinking of NFC as its own wireless technology, but these quick connections tend to use Wi-Fi Direct to transmit information.

Wi-Fi Direct and security

1120025 autosave v1 lg smartsecurity models 399

As we mentioned, Wi-Fi Direct does offer some security advantages when compared with other peer-to-peer connections. However, it also has its own share of security risks. Direct can be particularly risky when it’s used while a device is connected to another network at the same time. The Direct connection, especially if using the older WPS protocol, can be attacked with brute force hacking techniques — something that’s made all the easier if the device supports automatic Direct connections that users may not realize are enabled.

If someone gets access to a device via Wi-Fi Direct, they may also be able to access other connected networks and ultimately a lot of private data now open to theft. If you plan on using Wi-Fi Direct frequently, then you should look up how your device secures Direct and what you can do to make it safer. Try to disable any unnecessary automatic Direct connection features, and disconnect when you are finished. Some Direct connections require extra steps like scanning a QR code or pushing a connection button to make things a little safer.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Smart drums and even smarter bike gadgets
never touch cat poop again ikuddle smart litter box
News

The iKuddle is a smart litter box that scoops the poop for you

If you own a cat, you know just how unpleasant it is to clean the litter box. The iKuddle is a Wi-Fi connected smart litter box that handles almost every step of the process for you.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Plex for Sonos
Home Theater

How to supercharge your Sonos system with the Plex Media Server

Sonos is a fantastic music system, but there are some things it can't do on its own. Using the Plex Media Server as an add-on music source lets you expand your library and play more formats. Here's how to integrate these awesome systems.
Posted By Simon Cohen
moto z4
Mobile

Moto Z4 vs. Google Pixel 3a XL: Which midrange Android is worth your $500?

If you're like a look at how the Moto Z4 measures up against the Google Pixel 3a XL, then we have a comparison for you right here. Find out what sets these Android phones apart and which is better as we dive into specifics to pick a winner.
Posted By Simon Hill
Verizon 5G Node
Mobile

Ignore the scaremongers. 5G won’t interfere with weather satellites. Here’s why

There are fears that 5G's use of mmWave -- Verizon's selected 5G technology -- will interfere with weather satellites, setting back weather forecasting by decades. But given no one has yet figured out how to make it work at scale, do we…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Call of Duty 2019 reveal Activision Infinity Ward
News

RTX ray tracing is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but will it impress?

Today, Activision announced it would be bringing real-time ray tracing to its revised version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, scheduled for release October 25, 2019. Can this implementation finally prove Nvidia's investment in ray tracing?
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Google Chrome photo
Computing

Everyone’s mad about Google blocking ad blockers in Chrome. Here’s why

Google is moving towards blocking adblockers in Google Chrome and everyone is upset about it. Here's the rundown on why it's happening and why no one is happy about Google's proposed changes.
Posted By Anita George
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 review
Product Review

Lenovo's new ThinkPad is small, sturdy, and annoyingly short on stamina

The ThinkPad X390 is Lenovo’s entry into the 13-inch laptop competition, and it succeeds in bringing the modern ThinkPad experience to a smaller chassis.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Deals

Dell slices $199 off the price of its newest XPS 13 laptop with this deal

Dell has come a long way since its "dude" and desktop days. The company is behind some of the best new laptops in the biz, and the XPS 13 is among our favorites. To start off summer, Dell has knocked $199 off the XPS 13, so score yours now.
Posted By William Hank
Computing

These business machines can rival any consumer laptop in style and function

These laptops have the reliability, performance, and battery life you need whether you're at your desk or flying across the country for a meeting, letting you to revel in a function-first approach.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

We scanned all the brands to find the best scanners for every need

We found the best scanning devices for personal documents, busy offices, company transitions to digital databases, professional photographers, and more. Take a look and find the best scanner for your needs.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
wwdc 2018 news apple
Mobile

WWDC 2019: From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's less than a week away. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure
Computing

How talk of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 has displaced higher core counts and clock speeds

At Computex this year, there was no shortage of big processor announcements from the likes of AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm. But amidst the usual talk of clock speeds and core counts was a surprising emphasis on connectivity as a form of…
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
amazon best tech deals 5 31 2017 tp link ac1200 wi fi range extender with gigabit ethernet port cover
Computing

Amazon is dropping prices on TP-Link Wi-Fi range extenders

As you add Wi-Fi-connected devices to your home, Wi-Fi range extenders provide an effective solution to wireless network dead spots. Amazon dropped the prices on TP-Link Wi-Fi range extenders, with models for various Wi-Fi signal problems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
asus shows off their new rog gaming monitors at ces mg279q wqhd front display angle 2
Computing

FreeSync is free and useful if you have the right hardware. Here's how to get it

AMD's Radeon FreeSync technology is a great way to ditch screen tearing in games without impacting performance. But how does it work and how do you get it? Read on to find out all you need to know about AMD's FreeSync
Posted By Jon Martindale