Surprise, surprise! The Amazon Echo Pop is 55% off before Prime Day

The Echo Pop sitting on a countertop.
Amazon Prime Day is all about surprise deals that consumers can’t get enough of. From big discounts on electronics, appliances and home essentials, there is always something on sale for anyone looking to upgrade their living space. Prime members can now grab the beloved Amazon Echo Pop on sale for up to 55% off! With an original price of $40, you can grab this smart speaker for just $18. This might just be one of the best early Prime Day deals available to shop right now. Keep reading to learn more about this device and how it can seamlessly be added to your home.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop

The Amazon Echo Pop is available in four color options including more subtle black and white colors or loud hues of lavender and teal. This small but mighty speaker offers full sound and is ideal for small spaces and bedrooms. Its compact size can blend into your home, but it offers good enough volume and sound quality to stand out. Our Amazon Echo Pop review praises the device for its price, sound, features and bonus Eero extender capability which gives your speaker additional coverage.

You can use Alexa to control everything from music, to audiobooks and podcasts, simply by using your voice. Plus, you can have the virtual assistant check the weather, read the news, make calls, answer questions and even order some of your favorite products right on Amazon. This device is also compatible with other smart home devices and allows you to control them without needing to access your smartphone or other applications. Let’s not forget that the fabric on this device is made from 100% post-consumer recycled yarn and the aluminum is made from 80% recycled aluminum, making the Amazon Echo Pop a truly sustainable purchase.

If there is one deal you can’t pass up during Amazon Prime Day, it is this discount on the Amazon Echo Pop. You can purchase this device for up to 55% off bringing your total to as little as $18. Now that is a deal that truly defines what Prime Day is all about!

