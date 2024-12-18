The latest Amazon Echo Show 5 is half off on Amazon today!

The Alexa voice assistant is a fantastic digital companion that can do everything from smart home controls to music, movie, and TV show streaming. And when it comes to the latter, one of the best smart displays (which also happens to be Alexa-powered) is the Amazon Echo Show 5. We’ve been seeing a lot of great Amazon deals in the lead-up to Christmas, and the following offer is one you don’t want to miss:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen), you’ll only pay $5. At full price, this smart display sells for $90. We tested this device when it was first released, and our reviewer praised the 5.5-inch touchscreen and Alexa capabilities.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

One of the best features of any Amazon Echo device during the holidays (check out our list of the best Amazon Echo deals) is the ability to track Amazon orders. Just walk up to your Echo Show 5 and ask Alexa where your deliveries are, and the assistant will go to work telling you what shipments are slated for drop-off and when. Of course, that’s not the only Alexa function you’ll be able to take advantage of. The ever-capable Amazon assistant is also able to stream your favorite tunes, launch video calls, browse the web, set reminders, and more.

This version of the Echo Show 5 also has an improved microphone system, a built-in camera with a privacy shutter, and a sustainability-centric design. We’re not sure how long this sale is going to stick around, so today might be the best day to buy.

Take $45 off the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) when you purchase through Amazon or Best Buy, and be sure to check out our Best Buy deals roundup, too, for even more markdowns on top tech items!