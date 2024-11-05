 Skip to main content
The Echo Show 5 and Echo Pop have crazy discounts today

When it comes to smart home devices, one of the best brands in the business is Amazon. Known for its multi-generation Echo device lineup, Amazon is no stranger to interactive speakers and displays that can give you recipe advice, play your favorite music, control smart home devices, and more. We see Amazon Echo deals all the time, including these two promos:

Right now, when you order the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) through Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $50 ($90 at full price). There’s also a great discount on the Amazon Echo Pop, which is marked down to $18 from $40!

The Echo Show 5 is a staple among smart displays and an easy addition to just about any countertop or end table. Available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Cloud Blue, the 5.5-inch HD touchscreen is an intuitive dashboard for the news of the day, shared family calendars, and movie and TV show-watching with apps like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. There’s even a built-in camera for using Amazon Drop-In to make video calls with friends and family, along with a manual privacy shutter for keeping prying eyes away.

The Echo Pop is Amazon’s smallest smart speaker, but that doesn’t mean it can’t pump out the jams! It’s available in Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom, and Midnight Teal. Once it’s connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to ask Alexa to play music or podcasts, read off news headlines and daily reminders, control smart lights, locks and thermostats, plus many other features.

You can even try creating an Alexa Routine or two for triggering multiple automations via one device action,  such as unlocking a smart lock or speaking a specific word to the smart speaker.

We see new and exciting Amazon deals and Best Buy deals all the time, but scoring a discount on any Echo product is always a big win! Save $22-$30 when you order the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and/or Amazon Echo Pop. You may also want to see some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals we’ve come across this first week of November 2024!

