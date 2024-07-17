Best Prime Day camera deals: Canon, Sony, Nikon

If you’ve ever bought a prosumer camera before, you know that they can get pretty expensive, and the lenses for them doubly-so, making photography an expensive hobby overall. Luckily, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals on camera bodies and lenses that you can take advantage of so that you don’t have to rely on Prime Day smartphone deals to get yourself a high-end camera. Of course, there are a few different camera companies that are well-known, such as Canon, Sony, and Nikon, so we’ve mostly focused on the best deals for each of those brands.

Best Prime Day Canon camera deals

Looking for a Canon camera, perhaps one of their popular DSLRs, this Prime Day? Try these deals:

Canon PowerShot V10 4K Video 20.9-Megapixel Digital Camera for Vloggers —

Canon – EOS R100 4K Video Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens —

Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM —

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens —

Canon EOS R6 Mark II RF24-105mm —

Best Prime Day Sony camera deals

Want a Sony mirrorless, or perhaps one of their other offerings? These Prime Day Sony camera deals are for you:

Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera and Vlogger Accessory Kit —

Sony a6400 ILCE-6400 Digital camera mirrorless 24.2 MP —

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 VII —

Sony a7 III ILCE-7M3 mirrorless 24.2 MP —

Sony Alpha 6700 APS-C Mirrorless Camera with 16-50 and 55-210mm Lens Bundle —

Best Prime Day Nikon camera deals

Not sure what to get? The wide variety of Nikon camera Prime Day deals should give you something worth picking.

Nikon Z 30 4K Mirrorless Camera with NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens —

Nikon D7500 DSLR 4K Video Camera —

Nikon Z 5 4K Video Mirrorless Camera with NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 —

Nikon D850 DSLR 4k Video Camera —

Nikon Z 8 8K Video Mirrorless Camera Body w/ NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens —

How to choose a camera on Prime Day

Getting started with Prime Day camera deals is somewhat tricky if you aren’t already invested into a brand. Since lenses are typically only intra-brand compatible, you’ll likely want to limit the number of brands you “expose” yourself to. Choosing what to get and where to start is tricky, if only because you have so many options of where to get started. Here’s one suggestion for a possible path to get to where you want to go.

Our digital camera buying guide will help you acquaint yourself with the basic types of cameras (as well as a large host of other things related to buying a camera). Point-and-shoot cameras are the cheapest but tend to be overly simplistic and not so popular today, mirrorless cameras have a “live view” panel and reduced bulk, while DSLR camera let you (via mirrors!) have a real-eye optical view of what you’re shooting. Our guide to the best digital cameras has a mixture of DSLR and mirrorless cameras, while our most recent edition of the best camera deals even includes a few point-and-shoot cameras in the mix.

You’ll likely start to see some brands repeated in the mix of your favorites from these guides. That’s a good thing. As our guide to picking camera lenses will explain, in most cases the lens mount for one company won’t be compatible with another brand’s camera body. Once you’ve started to zero in on a brand, either check out the other things on sale via the deals above or check out our guides for the very best of each brand; Canon, Sony, and Nikon are all covered. You can also check out or camera reviews portal for the latest.

Finally, considered what you want to do with the camera. Just want to take still photos? Nearly everything will work fine. If you’re after movie-making experiences, be sure to check what features the camera has, if any. Can it shoot in 4K? 8K? How will you be able to view the video captured, transport it. These features aren’t usually highlighted as much as the single frame shots, so due your own due diligence.

A little overwhelmed and considering changing course? Check out our guide to the phones with the best cameras and just upgrade your phone accordingly and, if that doesn’t sate your camera desires, try again on Black Friday. Alternatively, check out these GoPro deals for something radically different.

How we chose these camera Prime Day deals

The preceding Prime Day camera deals were obviously, to some degree, chosen for the brand that they come from. Logically, this is the easiest part of the process to understand — you’re likely going for products from the brand you already have and own lenses for. That way, there isn’t any need to rebuild your collection from scratch. As a result, we put particular attention on brands that we know you love.

From here, the typical Prime Day search for the best deals happens. We looked for camera bodies by themselves as well as camera body and lens bundles that would make sense to buy at a greatly discounted process. Finally, Amazon is not the only company allowed to have sales during Prime Day, even if it is the only company calling their deals Prime Day deals. Knowing this, we searched around to find the best prices, not just the Amazon prices.