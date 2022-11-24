 Skip to main content
This Black Friday TV deal is the one to beat — but it won’t last

Jennifer Allen
By
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.

Black Friday deals are always the sweetest time to treat yourself to a new TV. Right now, over at Best Buy, you can buy a LG 65-inch Class B2 Series OLED TV for $1,300, saving you a huge $600 off the usual price. An absolutely huge saving, this is easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals out there right now. Unlikely to last for much longer, let’s take a quick look at why you should buy it.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch Class B2 Series OLED TV

LG is one of the best TV brands right now, particularly when it comes to providing the best OLED technology. The ultra-thin display technology is a great bet for anyone looking for exceptional picture quality thanks to it offering self-lit pixels that light up independently from each other, providing you with the deepest blacks at the same time as the brightest colors and everything in between.

The LG 65-inch Class B2 Series OLED TV does this in style with a plethora of other useful features. For instance, it uses its a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K to upscale content, providing you with a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors than elsewhere. It also has AI Picture Pro which automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling and A.I. tone mapping so everything looks great. Continuing to rival some of the best TVs, it also provides 100% color fidelity and 100% color volume. It’s also capable of detecting what you’re seeing and applying the optimal tone curve to get natural color, deep contrast, and intricate detail.

With a dedicated Filmmaker mode, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos support, it’s a great option for movie lovers with plenty of streaming app support to help you find what you want to watch. Gamers will also appreciate the dedicated game optimizer mode and two HDMI 2.1 ports that are perfect for the latest game consoles. While the TV may not feature in our look at the best OLED TVs, many other LG TVs do and this TV offers some of the same technology.

Normally priced at $1,900, the LG 65-inch Class B2 Series OLED TV is down to $1,300 right now as part of the Best Buy Black Friday sale. A considerable saving, this is the perfect time to enjoy a sizeable OLED panel for less than usual.

