Does the iPhone 15 have an overheating problem? Here’s what we know

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Someone holding the Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends
A stylized Apple logo on a black background for Apple's Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022.
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage

The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 series have been launched with much fanfare, but it seems that not all users are completely satisfied with the new handsets. Despite the many improvements and new features that come with these phones, users of both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 have taken to social media to complain about overheating issues.

While this may not be a cause for immediate alarm, it is certainly something that Apple and its team of engineers will need to monitor closely, assuming there is a system-wide problem, which there might not be. The last thing anyone wants is for the new phones to become a safety hazard or for users to suffer damage to their devices.

Is this something to worry about? Is it happening? Here are a few thoughts that may shed some light on the iPhone 15 overheating debate.

What people are saying about iPhone 15 overheating issues

A natural titanium iPhone 15 Pro (left) and a green iPhone 15 on a Haunted Mansion wallpaper placemat.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Over the past few days, various user complaints have popped up online by iPhone 15 owners saying their new devices are overheating. Some, for example, have taken to the Apple discussion groups to express their dismay, while others have left messages on Reddit and elsewhere.

New smartphones commonly heat up more than usual during setup and in the first 24 hours of use, even those not manufactured by Apple. The issues being reported may have occurred during these instances. For example, Digital Trends’ Christine Chan has said that her iPhone 15 Pro became hot during setup and restoration from a backup. Later, her phone warmed up again when backing up around 2,000 photos in Google Photos.

Like Andy Boxall and Joe Maring at Digital Trends, I also received an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Upon receiving my phone on Friday, I immediately set it up and restored it from my iPhone 14 Pro. Both phones became very hot then, and this continued on the new phone until everything was transferred. Since then, I have not experienced any further issues.

Maring says he had a similar experience with his 15 Pro Max. It became noticeably warm during the initial setup, but throughout normal use since then, it’s not been a problem. Andy has also reported no problems. He uses his iPhone 15 Pro Max heavily for video and photos, so not having any issues is significant.

How to fix iPhone 15 overheating

A green iPhone 15 in grass.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

If you have recently set up your new iPhone 15 and are still experiencing overheating issues, there are a few things you can do to try and fix the problem.

One of the recommendations we previously shared is to enable auto-brightness. With this setting turned on, you don’t have to worry about your iPhone being set to maximum brightness, which can cause overheating and drain your phone’s battery quickly. Auto-brightness will adjust the display’s brightness throughout the day based on the ambient light.

Another possible solution is to turn off Bluetooth on your handset when you are not using it. Closing apps that use location services like Safari and navigation apps could also help reduce overheating, as could turning off Wi-Fi and AirDrop.

If you’re using an iPhone 15 case or iPhone 15 Pro case, removing it could also make a difference. Additionally, setting your phone to Airplane mode may help resolve the issue.

However, there might be an even better solution, and that’s to wait.

Renders of the iPhone 15 Pro next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Digital Trends

Over the years, I have owned a phone from every iPhone series except for the iPhone 3GS, released in 2009. Although I never specifically documented it, I can confidently say that my iPhones have often overheated in the early days, regardless of what I have been doing. However, this problem has always been resolved on its own. It’s likely the same thing will happen in your situation with the iPhone 15 or 15 Pro.

Besides waiting, stay on the lookout for Apple to release minor software updates for your iPhone in the coming days. These updates, like the recently released iOS 17.0.2, are typically released to fix bugs and, on some occasions, fix new device battery issues.

Is Apple going to fix iPhone 15 overheating problems?

Close-up view of the cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If the iPhone 15 is experiencing system-wide overheating, Apple will likely release a software update to rectify the issue. This could involve recalibrating some internal components, which can be achieved through software updates.

If you cannot wait for a software update or have already attempted the suggestions above but are still worried about your device, returning it to the retailer is always an option. All retailers offer a short window during which you can return or replace your device without penalties. For instance, Apple offers a 14-day return policy from the date of purchase.

However, I want to stress that whatever overheating problem you have with your iPhone 15 is most likely temporary and should be resolved soon.

