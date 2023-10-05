 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Google Pixel 8’s AI photo features are amazing — and a little scary

Andy Boxall
By
Someone holding up the pink Google Pixel 8, while also wearing a pink shirt.
Google

When you get the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro in your hands, it’s going to be tempting to dive right in and change the photos you take with it using the spectacular new AI tools that come with it.

These features are insane, as it will suddenly be possible to create your “perfect” photo after the fact, and with almost no effort outside of tapping on the screen. It’s an exciting new world, but it’s one that needs to be approached — and enjoyed —with a great deal of caution.

Recommended Videos

An amazing AI photo toolkit

Someone holding up a blue Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Google

You may already know about Google’s Magic Eraser tool, which uses AI to quickly and easily remove unwanted distractions from your photos. Suddenly your beach shots are cleared of people, ugly objects can be removed, and photo bombers zapped into oblivion — all with a couple of taps. It’s surprisingly powerful and, provided the scene isn’t very complex, very effective too. It’s available now in Google Photos on Pixel phones and on many other smartphones too.

Related

But it’s about to be joined by two other tools because the Pixel 8 series will introduce Magic Editor and Best Shot, which go far beyond the innocent simplicity of Magic Eraser. Magic Editor uses generative AI to “reimagine your photos,” according to Google, where you can reframe the scene, resize subjects, recast the lighting, change the weather conditions, and even add something that previously did not exist into the image. It can be used to create a truly different photo from the one you took.

An example of Google's Magic Editor AI editing tool.
Google Magic Editor Google

Magic Editor was revealed during Google I/O 2023 and will make its debut on the Pixel 8 phones, where it’s joined by another new feature called Best Take. This takes a series of photos, something like a burst mode, but with a bias towards faces, and subsequently allows you to create a single “best shot” using the results. The idea is perhaps not everyone will be smiling or looking at the camera at the same time in the same photo, but Best Take will let you use all the different images taken to face-swap everyone and artificially create your ideal scene that never was. It’s incredible but also scary.

Don’t chase perfection

Erasing items in Magic Eraser.
Magic Eraser in use Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

This is a genuinely impressive roster of AI tools, and if Magic Eraser is anything to go by, Magic Editor and Best Take are likely to work really well in the right situation. However, before you get too excited, think about the cumulative effect these tools will have on your pictures. You could remove distractions, artificially add more of what you did want into the shot, ensure everyone is smiling and looking at the camera, and make sure the lighting is coming from the ideal place.

What you will have done is make a photo rather than take a photo, and this is why I’m going to recommend caution, as it will be very easy to get carried away. Subtly changing photos to enhance the scene is very different from creating a new scene that didn’t actually exist, and by doing so, you run the risk of destroying imperfection. Weird as it may sound, this is a bad thing. Today we’re conditioned by social networks to see and appreciate carefully curated, implausibly perfect scenes and to consider them something to strive towards. But it shouldn’t always be this way.

Christine poses in front of headless horseman statue at DCA with Magic Eraser used on background people.
Magic Eraser used to get rid of people in the background, but some digital artifacts remain Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

When I look back at photos of friends and family, some of my favorites and most treasured are the ones that are not perfect. A funny expression here, an odd glance there, or an inopportune sneeze when the shutter opens and closes are the photos that get shared and loved. The ones where we’re all doing what we should are passed by without much emotion or engagement. This lovely National Geographic article by Heather Greenwood Davis explains far better than I ever could why embracing the “worst” photos matters.

Supposed imperfection works elsewhere too. People, whether you know who they are or not, can sometimes add to a photograph. They can give it depth, movement, and life. Without them, your photo may become a colder, less emotional, rather flat scene. Lighting in the real world can be used to great creative effect and will always look better than artificial lighting added by AI afterward, and the trained eye will always tell the photo has been altered too.

Am I saying don’t use them at all?

A person holding the Google Pixel 7 Pro, showing the back of the phone.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Digitally changing our photos has been possible for decades, but the best uses are the most subtle, and learning to use them carefully and with restraint is crucial. The photos you consider “bad” today may end up being the ones you love the most in the future, and changing them to make them perfect by today’s Instagram-driven standards may rob you of something special. You only need to look at people’s reinvigorated appreciation for music on vinyl over CDs or a digital file for evidence of how attitudes change regarding perfection over time.

Am I saying don’t use Magic Editor, Best Take, or even Magic Eraser ever? Absolutely not. But I am saying to use them sensibly and with caution. Go slowly with the changes, not mad. Don’t replace photos, experiment and make duplicates instead. Don’t delete the original, keep it and look back on it later on, as your opinion about it may change. We’re spoiled by having the chance to take dozens, if not hundreds, of photos and not worry about storage or changing film, so use this and Google’s AI tools to your advantage.

Google’s new AI tools go far beyond adding a filter or boosting the saturation in a photo, they have the power to make an almost entirely new picture that you and your camera didn’t actually take. This is an incredible achievement, especially as it’s possible on the phone in your pocket and not a $10,000 desktop computer operated by a professional in a studio. But care is needed before diving in.

In art, the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi teaches us to embrace and appreciate the beauty found in imperfection, and it’ll be worth remembering this before you go crazy with Google’s new photo AI.

[pixel-8-pre-order]

[pixel-8-pro-pre-order]

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Google accidentally leaked the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2
Google Pixel 8 Pro leaked render.

A man speaks on a Google Pixel 8 Pro depicted in a Porcelain shade. Google

Google seems to have accidentally leaked its next flagship phone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro. And not only that, but it did so on its official website. The leak was spotted on the same day that Apple announced the launch date of the iPhone 15 series. Talk about consumer tech serendipity at its opportunistic best. The Pixel 8 Pro marketing render was first spotted on the official Google Store website’s subscriptions page by journalist Mishaal Rahman.

Read more
Google just dropped the date for its Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 announcement
Event invite for Google's Made by Google event happening in October 2023.

Apple sent out press invites for its highly anticipated iPhone 15 event yesterday. Just one day later, Google has now sent out invites for its latest Made by Google event happening this October — where we expect to see the Google Pixel 8.

You can see the invite above, which confirms that Google is holding an in-person event where it's going to "introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices." The event is happening on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in New York City, and it will (presumably) be livestreamed for folks to watch at home.

Read more
Should you buy the Google Pixel 7 or wait for the Google Pixel 8?
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a on a table.

Google will soon launch the new Google Pixel 8 smartphone lineup. Although the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are some of the best Android phones, it's now nearly one year since their release. These phones have impressive features like top-tier camera systems, gorgeous displays, and striking designs. However, the Pixel 7 has slow charging and poor gaming performance, while the Pixel 7 Pro has mediocre battery life and a substandard fingerprint sensor, among other negatives.

It's time to answer the question: Should you consider the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, or even the lower-cost Google Pixel 7a if you're in the market for a new smartphone, or should you wait until the new models arrive? The answer largely depends on your willingness to wait. Regardless, we are here to help you make an informed decision by giving you everything you need to know about the differences between the Pixel 7 family and the upcoming Pixel 8 models.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more