Google Photos’ best AI editing tools will soon be free for everyone

Nadeem Sarwar
By
Magic Eraser on the Pixel 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It seems like the unsavory Pixel 8-Gemini drama is bearing a lot of apologetic AI blessings. Remember the cool new features in Google Photos that used to arrive with Pixel Drop updates and remain exclusive to Google’s phones? Well, those tools are getting democratized and will soon be available to not just more Android phones — but to iPhones, as well.

The binding force (read: mandatory element) is the Google Photos app. Come May 15, exclusive features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light will expand to all Google Photos users — as long as your device meets certain hardware requirements. Here they are, in Google’s own words:

  • A Chromebook Plus with ChromeOS version 118+
  • A phone running Android 8.0 or iOS 15
  • Must have at least 3GB RAM
In case you missed the train, here’s a brief description of these editing niceties. The Magic Eraser tool lets you eliminate unwanted individuals or items from the background of an image. It’s not perfect, but there is not much of a learning curve either, and it gets the job done in most cases.

Magic Editor in action

Then we have Photo Unblur, which comes in handy for old photographs and proves especially useful for enhancing images captured with low-res image sensors on smartphones or digital cameras. Whether dealing with issues like motion blur, camera shake, mid-focus blur, or visual noise, Photo Unblur tries to enhance clarity in such photos.

Finally, we have Portrait Light, which essentially creates a simulated light source in the photos and employs artificial intelligence to add more visual highlights to the subject’s face. As long as there are four or fewer people in a photo, this feature works like a charm and brings the faces alive.

Magic Eraser feature in Google Photos.

Then we have more demanding features like Magic Editor, which makes heavy use of AI tricks to allow edits that otherwise wouldn’t be possible even with extensive Photoshop knowledge. This feature helps you with moving around objects in a picture, resizing, or eliminating items within your photo, adjusting colors, and even applying stylized effects to transform the overall image.

So far, this mode has been exclusive to Pixel 8 series phones. But now, it will be available on all Pixel smartphones, as long as they have 4GB RAM or more. If you don’t have a Pixel in your pocket, Google will still offer you a generous 10 Magic Editor saves each month. If you end up liking it too much, either get yourself a Pixel or buy a premium Google One plan that offers at least 2GB or more cloud storage.

Google adds a private locked photos folder to iPhones for ‘personal’ photos
Google Photos logo.

Google Photos will soon let iPhone and Android users save their photos behind a biometrically protected locked folder as Google pushes for greater privacy features on mobile. It's a nice way to get some peace of mind and keep sensitive personal photos off the cloud.

Locked Folder is a feature Google introduced for Pixels earlier this year that lets them hide sensitive photos out of view. If a photo is hidden away behind a "locked folder," it won't show up. It's a lot like the hidden album feature on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, but with the benefit of password or biometric protection.  Images in the locked folder also aren't synced to Google Photos, but restricted to the device used. Locked Folder will come to iPhones early next year, while non-Pixel Android users will have it sometime "soon."

Read more
Google Photos will start charging you for uploads today
Google Photos

Google Photos has been one of Google's most popular services ever since it was launched in 2015, offering unlimited free photo storage at so-called "high-quality." As was announced in November, however, that's coming to an end. Today, June 1, Google Photos will begin charging you for any storage over 15GB.

In other words, no matter what quality of photo or video you upload to Google Photos, it will count against your Google One storage plan, and if you exceed 15GB, you'll need to pay up to keep uploading. To be clear, photos and videos uploaded before June 1 will not count against that 15GB limit -- only those uploaded after. So, you won't find yourself suddenly having to shell out for Google Photos, and you will have time to decide whether or not you want to pay for Google One at all if you don't already.

Read more
Google Photos now shows more of the photos you want, fewer of the ones you don’t
Google Photos

Google detailed a selection of feature updates to Google Photos during the Google I/O 2021 keynote presentation, starting with an incredible statistic: There are 4 trillion photos and videos stored in Google Photos, an astonishing number, but the vast majority are never viewed.

Google is using A.I. to make sure the memories you’ve made and stored in Google Photos don’t get forgotten. It begins with an approach it calls Little Patterns. When it finds three or more photos that look similar, including shapes and colors, machine learning puts them together into a single story. Google showed a demonstration where it identified someone wearing a distinctive orange backpack, which was featured in multiple photos of a hiking tour, that was ready to be collected into a new story.

Read more