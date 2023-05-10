 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Everything announced at Google I/O 2023: all the biggest news so far

Mark Jansen
By

Every year, Google takes to Google I/O to announce its plans for the coming year. While the event itself will run for several days, the opening keynote presentation covers all the major announcements, from the newest version of Android, to the latest versions of the Pixel smartphones.

Looking for all of the biggest news from Google I/O 2023? Here’s a roundup of what we’ve seen so far!

Related Videos

AI features in Gmail, Maps, and Photos

Help Me Write AI feature in Gmail.
Google

AI is Google’s big theme at this I/O, and it makes sense that Google is adding some useful new AI-powered features to its apps.

Related

Gmail has always been on the cutting edge of AI and machine learning, with suggestions and Smart Replies leading the way. Soon, Gmail will be able to create entire replies for you using Help Me Write. In the example we saw, Help Me Write created a reply to a customer service email, adding important context, including order information from previous emails. You can set the reply to be as elaborate or simple as you like, and you can always check it before it’s sent.

1 of 2
Google Maps Immersive View for routes.
Google
Google Maps Immersive View for routes.
Google

Google Maps is also getting extra AI smarts through Immersive View for routes. Later this year, users in a number of cities will be able to use Immersive View to zoom along a 3D generated simulation of their route, allowing them to see landmarks along the way from a birds eye view. Maps will even generate traffic amounts depending on how busy it expects the route to be at that time, and even inserts the correct weather. Immersive View for routes is coming later this year to 15 cities, including New York, San Francisco, London, and Tokyo.

Magic Editor in Google Photos recreating parts of an image.
Google

Finally, Google Photos is getting an AI-powered Photoshop expert in the guise of Magic Editor. Essentially a supercharged version of the Magic Eraser, Magic Editor looks set to be an enormous leap. We saw Magic Editor used to remove clouds and reposition people within the photo frame, with machine learning filling in the background as it went. The most impressive example showed Magic Editor recreate elements that had been cropped out of the original photo.

Google Bard will soon be available for everyone

Google Bard on a green and black background.
Mojahid Mottakin / Unsplash

It wouldn’t be an AI-focused Google I/O without Bard, Google’s own version of ChatGPT. As you might expect, Google had some big news for us about Bard, and the biggest is probably that the waitlist is going away. Yes, Bard will soon no longer have gated access, and you’ll be able to chat to Google’s own AI soon. Google Bard will also be available in Japanese and Korean from today, with 40 other languages also coming soon.

You’ll want to as well, as Bard is getting some useful new features too. Soon you’ll be able to ask Bard to generate a spreadsheet based on specific criteria, and then export that spreadsheet directly into Google Sheets for your own needs. Bard will also soon be able to create images, through collaboration with Adobe Firefly.

Developing …

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Jansen
Mark Jansen
Contributor
Mark Jansen is an avid follower of everything that beeps, bloops, or makes pretty lights. He has a degree in Ancient &…
Google I/O 2023 is happening on May 10 with an in-person event

It's that time of year once again. The days are getting longer, the gray skies of winter are slowly fading away, and it's almost time for another Google I/O. While it's a given that we have a new I/O each year, Google always puts on a little show when announcing the date for the next one. And now, we officially know when Google I/O 2023 will take place.

The opening keynote for this year's I/O is taking place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. In its email confirming the time and date, Google says, "Join a select audience to learn about Google’s latest innovations and developer solutions that help you work smarter and improve productivity." The opening keynote for I/O 2023 — where most of the big news and announcements are revealed — kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on May 10.

Read more
Google just announced 9 new features for your Android phone and watch
Samsung Galaxy S23 showing Google Photos

Google has announced some big new features coming to Android and Wear OS devices during the Mobile World Congress 2023 event in Barcelona, Spain. These new features are beginning to roll out starting today, February 27, with others to come later.
New Android features available starting February 27

Google Drive users will now be able to do freehand annotation on Android phones and tablets. This means you are now able to use a stylus or your fingers to annotate PDFs directly in the Google Drive app on Android.

Read more
The Pixel 7’s best camera trick is coming to the iPhone and all Android phones
Erasing items in Magic Eraser.

The Google Pixel series of phones, specifically the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, have an exclusive feature called Magic Eraser. With Magic Eraser, you can get rid of unwanted objects in a photo, such as people in the background or things like power lines. As of today, Magic Eraser is becoming available to all Android phones and iPhone users through Google One.

Magic Eraser debuted on the Pixel 6 lineup, which includes the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the more affordable Pixel 6a, which is still available to purchase (the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have been discontinued). If you have a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you also have the Magic Eraser feature. One of the reasons I had always wanted a Pixel device is because of Magic Eraser, and it is something that I desperately wished Apple would implement.

Read more