You can now preorder the Pixel Fold — if you can handle its price

Christine Romero-Chan
By

Google has just fully revealed the all-new Pixel Fold. This is the company’s first foldable device geared to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo Find N2.The Pixel Fold is not only Google’s first foldable, but it’s also the thinnest foldable phone on the market today. And despite being a foldable, the Google Pixel Fold is very much a phone first, and a tablet second.

The specs for the Google Pixel Fold are quite impressive. The outer cover screen has a 5.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio, 2092 x 1080 resolution, 408 pixels per inch (ppi), and a 120Hz refresh rate. The brightness goes up to 1200 nits when viewing HDR content, with a peak brightness of 1550 nits. Google uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass for increased durability.

Google Pixel Fold Porcelain product render
Google

When unfolded, the inner display measures 7.6 inches with a 6:5 aspect ratio and a 2208 x 1840 resolution at 380 ppi. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate, ultrathin glass with a protective plastic layer, and an always-on display with Google’s At a Glance and Now Playing features. The inner display reaches 1000 nits HDR and peak brightness up to 1450 nits.

The Google Pixel Fold has a unique hinge design that is mirror polished and features multi-alloy stainless steel construction. It has a custom dual-axis, quad-cam synchronized mechanism with fluid friction, and a full 180-degree range of motion. This allows the Google Pixel Fold to securely support different postures and viewing angles. Google says it’s one of the most durable hinges available on the foldable market, and “Tabletop Mode” lets the hinge prop the Pixel Fold up on a table for multiple uses. Google Pixel Fold also has an impressive IPX8 water-resistance rating.

Google Pixel Fold open lifestyle
Google

The Google Pixel Fold comes with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and either 256GB or 512GB storage configurations. It’s equipped with the latest Google Tensor G2 chip with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, which is what you’ll also find in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. One of the more impressive features of the Pixel Fold is its Dual Screen Interpreter Mode. With this, you can speak in one language to someone, and the Pixel Fold shows the translation in another language on the cover screen that is facing the person you’re speaking to.

On the camera side, the Pixel Fold packs a punch. The rear camera has a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 20x. The front camera is 9.5MP with an 84-degree field of view, and the inner camera is 8MP (also with an 84-degree field of view).

You’ll be able to take impressive photos with the Pixel Fold and have access to Google’s suite of computational photography features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Long Exposure, Real Tone, and more. It’s also capable of the new Tabletop Astrophotography mode, 4K video recording at 30/60 frames per second (fps), and more.

Google Pixel Fold opened being held in woman's hand
Google

The Google Pixel Fold has a 4,821mAh battery, which Google claims can get over 24 hours of use with a single charge — or 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. It supports fast charging up to 30 watts with proper power adapters, though it only includes a cable in the box. Wireless charging is supported for Qi-compatible wireless chargers.

The Google Pixel Fold starts at $1,799 and is available for preorder starting today, May 10. Verizon customers can place preorders starting June 20. The Pixel Fold will be widely available beginning June 27. It will only be available in the U.S., U.K., Japan, and Europe.

Pixels have traditionally undercut their competitors by a significant margin, but at $1,799, the Pixel Fold is competing head-to-head with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.Google says it’s confident and happy with the Pixel Fold’s pricing, but with no pricing advantage on its side, Google has its work cut out for it to take on the Z Fold 4 — and presumably the Z Fold 5 later this year.

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade.
