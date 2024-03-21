Google Pixel Fold 2: news, rumored price, release date, and more

Though Samsung is the brand that is best known for foldables in the U.S., that’s changed in recent years, with Google and other brands joining the fray. The Google Pixel Fold was Google’s first foldable, and it had a relatively strong start.

We’re expecting a second generation of Google’s Pixel Fold in 2024, and from the looks of things, it’s shaping up to be a strong sequel. Here’s everything we know about the Google Pixel Fold 2 so far.

It appears that the Google Pixel Fold is set to receive an annual update like the rest of the Pixel lineup. The first Google Pixel Fold was announced at Google I/O 2023 on May 10 and launched on June 28 of that year. Google I/O 2024 is coming up soon, and that could also mean we could see Google Pixel Fold 2.

Google I/O 2024 will start on Tuesday, May 14. Google is expected to reveal updates for Android 15 and the next lineup of Pixel devices, which could also include the Pixel Fold 2.

If Google does talk about the Pixel Fold 2 at this year’s I/O, don’t expect the phone to launch right then and there. It’s more likely Google will launch the Pixel Fold 2 later in the summer or wait to launch it alongside the Google Pixel 9 series in the fall.

Google Pixel Fold 2: price

Foldables have never been cheap, and the Google Pixel Fold is no exception. The first Pixel Fold starts at an eye-watering $1,799 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB variant will set you back $1,919.

Given the possible upgrades in specs this time around, it won’t be surprising to see the Pixel Fold 2 have a similar price tag — or an even higher one.

Google Pixel Fold 2: design

While other foldables have retained the same overall design for a few generations, it looks like the Pixel Fold is in for some major design changes already with the second generation.

There have already been some big leaks regarding the Pixel Fold 2’s design thanks to SmartPrix and OnLeaks. Based on the design renders, it appears that the signature Pixel camera bar will be replaced. Instead, it could have a rectangular module that features two rows of pill-shaped black outlines for the three camera lenses and sensors.

This is a design change that harks back to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 series, and such a large camera bump also means that the phone will probably be wobbly on flat surfaces.

Another possible change that’s based on these leaks concerns the side profile of the device. The original Pixel Fold had curved edges, including around the hinge. With the Pixel Fold 2, all those curves appear to be flattened, which isn’t surprising since the Pixel 9 series is rumored to also have flat edges.

There are also some tweaks to the sizes of both the external and inner displays. It appears that Google is ditching the 5.8-inch cover screen and going with a larger 6.4-inch outer display, and the inner display is going from 7.6 inches to 7.9 inches. The inner display also has much thinner, uniform bezels that have helped the display appear larger. It’s also rumored that the inner display will use an under-display selfie camera, though it’s visible in the renders above.

The leaks on the Pixel Fold 2 don't have the display sizes right. 8.02" for the foldable display and 6.29" for the cover display. Panel production starts in April! It is coming. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 12, 2024

However, there are some contradictory leaks regarding the display sizes. Leaker @RossYoung posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Pixel Fold 2 will have an 8.02-inch inner display and a 6.29-inch cover display. It’s unclear which leak is accurate right now, but one thing is for certain: the Pixel Fold 2 will definitely be larger.

Google Pixel Fold 2: specs

Though most people would think that the Pixel Fold 2 willcome with the Tensor G3 chip that is currently in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, that might not be the case.

Instead, it is possible that Google will skip the G3 chip for the Pixel Fold 2 and go straight to the Tensor G4. This is one reason why the Pixel Fold 2 may be released in the fall rather than summer, as it would align with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

With the Tensor G4, it could offer a big boost in AI performance, which the mobile industry is clearly focused on these days. There are also whispers that the Google Pixel Fold 2 will have 16GB RAM, which would be a first for any Pixel device.

Google Pixel Fold 2: cameras

Again, the Pixel Fold 2 looks to be heading toward a radical redesign of the camera module, which would entail replacing the camera bar with a rectangular bump instead.

Don’t be fooled by the two rows of pill-shaped cutouts, though. While it looks like it is a quad-lens system, it’s more likely that it’s just three lenses, an LED flash, and some extra sensors. Perhaps there’s a temperature sensor like the one found on the Pixel 8 Pro, or maybe a depth sensor.

As mentioned earlier, the selfie camera on the inner display is also rumored to be under-display this time around. It will also have a different sensor than the 8MP one used on the inner screen on the first Pixel Fold.

There is no word yet on the specs of the camera hardware itself, such as the megapixel count. Regardless, it’s safe to expect improved image processing and AI photo editing tricks, especially if rumors of a Tensor G4 chip are to be believed.

Google Pixel Fold 2: battery life

The first-generation Pixel Fold has a 4,821mAh capacity battery. There hasn’t been any word on the capacity for the Pixel Fold 2, but it should be something similar to that.

It’s also worth considering the larger size of the Pixel Fold 2 compared to its predecessor. It’s possible that the Pixel Fold 2 could have a bit more room for a larger battery cell, and with either a G3 or G4 chipset, we should see better power efficiency that translates to longer battery life.

Considering the time frame for a possible Pixel Fold 2 release, it could ship with Android 14 or Android 15, depending on when it launches. If it debuts this summer, we can expect Android 14. If Google holds the phone until the fall, it should have Android 15 out of the box.

Like the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel Fold 2 should also receive seven years of software updates. Of course, this assumes the hardware holds up for seven years.

