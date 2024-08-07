“Wow, it really pops out,” is what rang up in my head as I approached my desk where the new OnePlus Open‘s Apex Edition lay. Admittedly, this wasn’t my first impression of the phone, and I only arrived a few hours after having fiddled with it, trying to inspect it for differences from the black variant I have been using since the launch last year. But given the spontaneity of the sensation, I took it as authentic. Perhaps that’s what OnePlus aims with this phone: to make heads turn and eyes fixated.

The OnePlus Open is one of the finest foldables to buy in the U.S., other than the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It has better ergonomics than other sideways-opening foldables, and it is backed by superior Hasselblad cameras and faster wired charging. Most importantly, the OnePlus Open can be told apart by its design, which is primarily made of faux leather and a large, round camera module.

With the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 launching last month and Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold set to arrive next week, buyers in the U.S. have more options than they did last year when the Open originally launched. So, OnePlus is adding another standout offering to keep buyers from being drawn toward the newer choices.

New skin for an old spirit

OnePlus’ latest phone comes in the form of a special edition of the OnePlus Open. The brand is calling it Apex Edition, heralding its belonging among other top-tier foldables. The phone is clothed in a dark wine-like burgundy or red (based on how you perceive colors). However, OnePlus officially calls the color “Crimson Shadow” but you could safely call it red. For the sake of simplicity, I will refer to this color as red for the rest of the article, though it starkly differs from the hallmark red that the brand used to color its boxes and USB cables (as you can see above).

Red evokes a myriad of emotions, from passion and love to fervor and strength. In China, OnePlus’ home country, red symbolizes good fortune and happiness. OnePlus says the color “exudes a sense of enduring power, subdued elegance, and vibrant luxury.” The best comparison that my brain can draw is to the color of red wine.

The phone itself is nearly identical to the older version, so I will refrain from delving into the similarities and instead highlight the changes.

A head-turning color

The back of the OnePlus Open’s Apex Edition uses the same faux leather material as the black variant. A chrome insert visually separates the logo from the rest of the back, but you have to try really hard to feel the difference with touch. OnePlus also includes a two-part case in the same color, which is something I missed with the white OnePlus 12.

Notably, the color is inspired by a collectors’ edition of an original Hasselblad 503CW “60 Years Victor Red Edition” analog film camera, which itself was a homage to the camera brand’s founder, Victor Hasselblad. The OnePlus Open Apex Edition deservedly carries the italicized “H” branding on the camera stack. Unfortunately, though, it could also be the last OnePlus phone to feature it if rumors about both brands ending their partnership this year turn true.

The camera itself is identical to the original OnePlus Open from last year. And so is the vacuum-sealed design of the module inspired by luxury watches. What changes, though, is the metallic ring that surrounds the camera and is now dyed in a shade resembling the back.

Unlike the green variant that uses the same color and finish for this ring and the metal frame around the edges, the Apex Edition goes for a color-neutral (though darker than silver) chrome finish. This creates a stark contrast from the rest of the red elements on the new variant.

Another change OnePlus brings is in the form of the three-way alert slider, which has an orange groove. The function of the alert slider has also changed slightly; while the ring and silent positions remain the same, pushing it to the topmost position initiates a “VIP mode,” which deserves a longer description.

Since the Apex Edition is made for high-end users, the VIP mode is designed to ensure their privacy. Toggling the VIP mode blocks apps from using the cameras or microphone. So long as the alert slider is in the topmost position, the Open is physically incapable of using these sensors, and the settings are impossible to override without physically tinkering with the device.

OnePlus says the feature works in tandem with the phone’s security chip, which stores biometrics in an isolated vault. Notably, the same chip is found on the standard edition, though OnePlus has certified it by an international auditor called Common Criteria for EAL5+ grade protection. In simpler terms, the certification means the chip is highly resistant to attempts to retrieve data.

These are reassuring touches for people who deal with extremely sensitive information and feel fraught their phones might be used to spy on them. For people with simpler lives, it can bring the peace of mind that pesky social media apps are being blocked from constantly prying on our conversations.

Fine old wine in a new bottle

Apart from these minor changes, there is another under the hood in the form of upgraded storage. The limited Apex Edition comes with a massive 1TB of storage, which puts it in the same league as foldables such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The chipset and the RAM, however, are retained from the previous generation, which means the phone still runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. I wouldn’t exactly fret over the chipset, which is still powerful, but the lack of sufficient software support could bother some users.

Despite increasing the storage, OnePlus also refrains from adding more years of software support, and the Open still stands eligible for three Android updates. That’s one year less than the other color options, and the disparity is difficult to explain.

Despite running the same generation of Android from last year, OnePlus has eliminated most of the bugs and issues the phone had over the initial six months. Despite its powerful hardware, the interface would glitch sometimes. These issues have since been rectified. With Android 15 in its final beta stages, we can expect to see the next version of OxygenOS (with an identity that blurs with Oppo’s ColorOS).

Talking about its similarities to Oppo’s phones, the OnePlus Open is also repackaged as Find N3 in certain regions. Interestingly, that also supports a stylus that the OnePlus Open lacks, and the new edition doesn’t fix this — despite two generations of “Stylo” pencils sold with OnePlus’ premium tablets.

On the plus side, the Apex Edition retains the same 67W fast charging as the previous variants, making it the fastest charging foldable in the U.S. Unfortunately, there is no wireless charging if you don’t year for blazing-fast charging speeds.

Making an already great phone even better

The OnePlus Open is a pretty alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, though it can’t match Samsung’s promise of longer software or stylus support. Among the positives, it has a fairly capable camera system, and the large 1TB storage means you can take virtually unlimited photos — all while retaining HDR metadata. Faster charging is a bonus, too!

In addition to these features, the newly added VIP modes add a sense of assurance. With rumors of OnePlus delaying the second-generation Open (or the fourth generation of foldables from Oppo), the OnePlus Open Apex Edition is a good option for anyone who has continually shown faith in the brand. The titillating looks and a design that is more handy than other book-style foldables are cherry-flavored dressing, a very fine wine. The only remaining caveat is the price.

At the time of writing, OnePlus has yet to disclose the pricing, but we don’t expect it to be cheaper than the 512GB variant, which currently sells for $1,700. Despite the OnePlus Open Apex Edition’s polarizing looks, you would need some determination and a strong heart.