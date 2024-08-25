 Skip to main content
Have a Google Pixel 9 Pro? Do this to get a free year of Gemini Advanced

how to get free gemini advanced with google pixel 9 pro xl 2
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

There are lots of great Android phones out right now, and Google's new Google Pixel 9 series is among the best options. With excellent hardware, top-notch cameras, and surprisingly good battery life, there's a whole lot to like. However, they're also expensive, starting at $999 for the small Pixel 9 Pro and going up to $1799 for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

But here's the thing. As expensive as the phones are, Google has a really nice offer to make the high prices sting a little less. If you buy a supported Pixel 9 phone, you get a free year of Google's Gemini Advanced subscription — a value of $240. It's a legitimately great deal, and this is everything you need to know about how to redeem it.

Someone holding the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9.
Ajay Kumar / Digital Trends

Pixel phones eligible for the Gemini Advanced offer

Let's start with an important disclaimer. Almost every Google Pixel 9 phone is eligible for the free year of Gemini Advanced, including:

As you'll notice, the only phone missing from that list is the regular Google Pixel 9. You do get a free month of Gemini Advanced with the phone, but not the same free year as the Pro versions. It's a frustrating caveat that Google doesn't explain particularly well, so be aware of that before you get too excited.

How to redeem a free year of Gemini Advanced

OK — you've got your Pixel 9 Pro and are ready to get your free year of Gemini Advanced. Lucky for you, redeeming it is incredibly simple.

Step 1: Open the Gemini app on your Pixel 9 Pro.

Step 2: Select your profile icon in the upper-right corner.

Step 3: Select Try Gemini Advanced.

Step 4: Select the Start trial button in the lower-right corner.

Step 5: Select Subscribe.

Step 6: Seelct the Done button to finish.

Just like that, you've signed up for a free year of Gemini Advanced! It's important to note that if you already subscribe to Gemini Advanced, this offer is not available; you need to be a new Gemini Advanced subscriber to claim it.

Everything you get with Gemini Advanced

That's how you get a free year of Gemini Advanced, but what does your subscription actually entail? A few things, actually.

As far as Gemini features go, Gemini Advanced lets you use Gemini Live on any Android phone or tablet — giving you a more natural, free-flowing way of talking to the AI. You can also access Gemini features in Gmail, Docs, and other Google apps.

Since Gemini Advanced is part of the Google One AI Premium Plan, you also get all of the benefits that come with that, including:

  • 2TB of Google storage (Drive, Photos, and Gmail)
  • Storage sharing with up to five other people
  • 10% cash back from Google Store purchases
  • More Google Meet and Calendar features
  • Unlimited Magic Editor saves in Google Photos

After your free year of Gemini Advanced is over, it will automatically renew at the normal price of $20 per month. You can cancel the subscription before then to avoid being charged, or start paying that price after your yearlong trial to keep all of your benefits.

