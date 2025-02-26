 Skip to main content
Pixel Watch 3 gets key health feature Apple Watch doesn’t have

Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 3, showing the app drawer.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Last summer, Google announced the Pixel Watch 3, highlighting its “loss-of-pulse” feature. Regulators have now approved this feature, and according to the company, it will be available to users in the U.S. in March.

“Loss-of-pulse” is a groundbreaking feature that can detect when a user’s heart stops beating. If this occurs, the watch will automatically call emergency services for potentially life-saving care if the user does not respond to a prompt. This feature is ideally suited for those suffering from cardiac arrest, respiratory or circulatory failure, overdose, or poisoning.

The feature is already available in 14 countries in the E.U.

Wearable devices such as the Pixel 3, recent Apple Watches, and Samsung Galaxy Watches have long offered safety and health features, including fall detection, irregular heart rhythm notifications, and an ECG app. However, the Pixel 3 is noteworthy for its unique “loss-of-pulse” feature. Since this feature has now received approval from U.S. regulators for the Pixel 3, similar features will likely be introduced in upcoming devices, including the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The Pixel Watch 3 represents an evolution in the Pixel Watch series, offering users the option of two sizes to accommodate different wrist sizes and preferences. The design features a smaller bezel, which enhances the aesthetics while increasing the display area, providing a view of notifications, apps, and watch faces.

The Pixel Watch 3’s battery life is notable, lasting over 24 hours on a single charge. This extended battery life allows users to wear the watch throughout the day and night, making it suitable for tracking sleep patterns and monitoring health metrics without frequent recharging.

The Pixel Watch 3 also includes various running features aimed at fitness enthusiasts. It provides real-time pace tracking, GPS functionality, and customizable training modes for runners of varying experience levels.

The watch also offers health-tracking capabilities such as heart rate monitoring, stress management tools, and sleep analysis, encouraging users to monitor their health and fitness. With integration into the Google ecosystem, the Pixel Watch 3 aims to deliver a user-friendly experience for those interested in both style and functionality in wearable technology.

