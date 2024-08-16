 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google’s giving you a very good reason not to buy a Pixel 9

By
Someone holding the Peony Pixel 9.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’re trying hard to decide between buying the Google Pixel 9 or any of the Pixel 9 Pro models, there’s one detail that may push you into making a final decision. You may have heard during the launch event or seen afterwards that Google will give you a free year’s access to its Gemini Advanced AI services, worth $20 per month, when you buy a new Pixel, but it’s important to know this good value benefit only comes with the Pro models and not if you buy the standard Pixel 9.

Google talked a lot about Gemini Advanced and the Gemini Live — where you can have conversational chats with Gemini — during the Made by Google launch event, and it may have piqued your interest, particularly when you heard the service was a free gift with some purchases. However, it was easy to miss the fine details about which phones it comes with, especially when you may assume it’s with all the phones as they have the same processor and general ability.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you should know. If you buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold you get a year of the brand new Google One AI Premium plan included for free. Normally this top level tier of Google One costs $20 per month, and it comes with access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage that can be shared with up to five other people, unlimited Magic Editor and Google Photo editing use, and more features for Google Meet and Google Calendar, such as longer calls, call recording, email reminders and calendar syncing.

It’s the only Google One tier to provide Gemini Advanced (version 1.5 Pro), which in addition to Gemini Live also integrates with Gmail, Google Docs, Google Slides, and Google Meet to provide a variety of tools and features. As a subscriber you’ll get access to new Gemini features first too. However, do remember that after a year if you want to continue using Gemini Advanced and that hefty 2TB of cloud storage, it’ll cost you $20 per month.

If you buy a standard Pixel 9 and want the Google One AI Premium plan, you get a one-month free trial and that’s all. The Pixel 9 costs $799 and if you’re set on getting Gemini Advanced with it, it may be worth putting the $220 you’ll spend on the plan over the next twelve months towards a $999 Pixel 9 Pro and taking advantage of the free AI Premium deal. If you’re tempted then don’t wait too long as the offer ends on October 31.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
I spent two hours with Google’s new Pixel 9 phones. Here are 5 things I love
Someone holding the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9.

For the last few years, Google has released new Pixel phones every October. This tradition has been pretty consistent, but not so for 2024. This year, Pixel fans are getting new phones earlier than ever.

Google officially announced the Google Pixel 9 series on August 13, about two months earlier than we initially expected. We also have more new Pixels than ever before — including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. I recently had a chance to spend a couple of hours with all of the non-folding new Pixels, and even after a brief hands-on session, there's already a lot that I like.
Google's new designs are fantastic
Google Pixel 9 colors Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Read more
Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 9 Pro
The Google Pixel 9 Pro laying face down on an exercise ball.

Google's latest Pixel 9 series has come a long way from the first generation launched in 2016. At its most diverse launch event in several years, Google announced four phones, two smartwatches, and a pair of wireless earbuds on offer. More importantly, it marks the reintroduction of an XL variant. Unlike the previous years, however, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL are almost identical despite their differences in size.

If you are looking to buy a no-compromise Pixel this year, significant upgrades over the previous generation make the Pixel 9 Pro duo worthy of your attention. Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro: price and availability
The Google Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,099.

Read more
Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in its two colors, Obsidian and Porcelain.

With the ever-increasing demand for book-style foldables, Google's latest foldable brings another option into the fold. Despite its mouthful of a name, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold brings massive changes over what seemed like an outdated design last year. The new Fold feels modern, has a more ergonomic design, a faster chipset, and satellite calling features for the first time on a Google phone.

If this is the foldable you have been waiting for, here is everything you should know about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: price and availability
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available for a starting price of $1,799. While expensive, it is the same as the first-generation Pixel Fold, so there's no price increase this year.

Read more