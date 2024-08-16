Google’s giving you a very good reason not to buy a Pixel 9

If you’re trying hard to decide between buying the Google Pixel 9 or any of the Pixel 9 Pro models, there’s one detail that may push you into making a final decision. You may have heard during the launch event or seen afterwards that Google will give you a free year’s access to its Gemini Advanced AI services, worth $20 per month, when you buy a new Pixel, but it’s important to know this good value benefit only comes with the Pro models and not if you buy the standard Pixel 9.

Google talked a lot about Gemini Advanced and the Gemini Live — where you can have conversational chats with Gemini — during the Made by Google launch event, and it may have piqued your interest, particularly when you heard the service was a free gift with some purchases. However, it was easy to miss the fine details about which phones it comes with, especially when you may assume it’s with all the phones as they have the same processor and general ability.

Here’s what you should know. If you buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold you get a year of the brand new Google One AI Premium plan included for free. Normally this top level tier of Google One costs $20 per month, and it comes with access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage that can be shared with up to five other people, unlimited Magic Editor and Google Photo editing use, and more features for Google Meet and Google Calendar, such as longer calls, call recording, email reminders and calendar syncing.

It’s the only Google One tier to provide Gemini Advanced (version 1.5 Pro), which in addition to Gemini Live also integrates with Gmail, Google Docs, Google Slides, and Google Meet to provide a variety of tools and features. As a subscriber you’ll get access to new Gemini features first too. However, do remember that after a year if you want to continue using Gemini Advanced and that hefty 2TB of cloud storage, it’ll cost you $20 per month.

If you buy a standard Pixel 9 and want the Google One AI Premium plan, you get a one-month free trial and that’s all. The Pixel 9 costs $799 and if you’re set on getting Gemini Advanced with it, it may be worth putting the $220 you’ll spend on the plan over the next twelve months towards a $999 Pixel 9 Pro and taking advantage of the free AI Premium deal. If you’re tempted then don’t wait too long as the offer ends on October 31.