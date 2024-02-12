Google One AI Premium: what is it, and how much does it cost?

Google is introducing a new AI-enabled tier of Google One, shortly after announcing a rebrand of its Bard AI chatbot.

The chatbot is now called Gemini, following the sequence of its base large language model (LLM). Google has also recently announced several other service updates, including Gemini Advanced, a paid tier of Gemini based on the new Ultra 1.0 language model.

Bard becomes Gemini | Ultra 1.0 and a new mobile app

According to TechCrunch, Sissie Hsiao, Google assistant vice president, said at a recent press conference that the inundation of the Ultra 1.0 model helps Gemini Advanced be “far more capable at highly complex tasks with a range of applications like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration, amongst many others.”

“Not only does Gemini Advanced allow you to write longer prompts, it can also better understand the context of your previous prompts,” she added.

The new Google One tier is called Google One AI Premium and costs $20. This price puts the service on par with OpenAI ChatGPT Plus and Microsoft Copilot Pro. You must sign up for Google One AI Premium to gain access to Gemini Advanced. Google is bundling it with AI-enabled productivity applications including Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet, as well as 2TB of storage, Google Photos editing features, 10% back in Google Store rewards, Google Meet premium video calling features, Google Calendar enhanced appointment scheduling, VPN by Google One, dark web monitoring, 3% to 10% back on the Google Store, and additional customer support.

Notably, Gemini for Workspace is a rebrand for the Duet AI service that initially updated Google’s productivity applications with artificial intelligence. The service was primarily enterprise focused, with a price tag of $30 per month per user. Meanwhile, Google One AI Premium is consumer-facing. It essentially includes all of the perks of the standard Google One Premium 2TB plan, which traditionally sells for $10 per month.

Google is currently offering a free two-month trial of Google One AI Premium, allowing you to test out Gemini Advanced with no risk. The deal is available in English across 150 countries and territories. Other languages including Japanese and Korean will also soon be available. There’s no word on how long this deal will run.

Google first introduced its AI endeavor as Bard in March 2023 in a free and experimental capacity. The chatbot was originally run on the LaMDA LLM, however, the brand upgraded it to the Gemini LLM in December 2023. Google calls the Gemini Ultra 1.0 model its most efficient AI model, joining its predecessors Gemini Nano, Gemini Pro, and Gemini Ultra. The Gemini Pro LLM, which already runs the free tier of the Gemini chatbot and is integrated into Google apps, has an aptitude equivalent to GPT 3.5.

The LLM unification of Gemini and the AI service expansion of Google One is quite fitting as the brand approaches its 100 million subscriber milestone.

