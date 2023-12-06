 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google might finally have an answer to Chat GPT-4

Kunal Khullar
By

Google has announced the launch of its most extensive artificial intelligence model, Gemini, and it features three versions: Gemini Ultra, the largest and most capable; Gemini Pro, which is versatile across various tasks; and Gemini Nano, designed for specific tasks and mobile devices. The plan is to license Gemini to customers through Google Cloud for use in their applications, in a challenge to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Gemini Ultra excels in massive multitask language understanding, outperforming human experts across subjects like math, physics, history, law, medicine, and ethics. It’s expected to power Google products like Bard chatbot and Search Generative Experience. Google aims to monetize AI and plans to offer Gemini Pro through its cloud services.

Recommended Videos

“Gemini is the result of large-scale collaborative efforts by teams across Google, including our colleagues at Google Research,” wrote CEO Sundar Pichai in a blog post on Wednesday. “It was built from the ground up to be multimodal, which means it can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information including text, code, audio, image, and video.”

An infograph showcasing how Google's Gemini Ai is more efficient than ChatGPT.
Google

Starting December 13, developers and enterprises can access Gemini Pro via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio or Google Cloud Vertex AI, while Android developers can build with Gemini Nano. Gemini will enhance Google’s Bard chatbot, using Gemini Pro for advanced reasoning, planning, and understanding. An upcoming Bard Advanced, using Gemini Ultra, is set to launch next year, and will likely be positioned to challenge GPT-4.

Related

Despite questions about monetization with Bard, Google emphasizes creating a good user experience and does not provide specific details about pricing or access to Bard Advanced. The Gemini model, particularly Gemini Ultra, has undergone extensive testing and safety evaluations, according to Google. While it is the largest model, it is claimed to be more cost-effective and efficient than its predecessors.

Google also introduced its next-generation tensor processing unit, TPU v5p, for training AI models. The chip promises improved performance for the price compared to TPU v4. This announcement follows recent developments in custom silicon by cloud rivals Amazon and Microsoft.

The launch of Gemini, after a reported delay, underscores Google’s commitment to advancing AI capabilities. The company has been under scrutiny for how it plans to turn AI into profitable ventures, and the introduction of Gemini aligns with its strategy to offer AI services through Google Cloud. The technical details of Gemini will be further outlined in a forthcoming white paper, providing insights into its capabilities and innovations.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
Apple may finally beef up Siri with AI smarts next year
The Siri activation animation on an iPhone running iOS 14.

As the world has been taken over by generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, Apple has stayed almost entirely out of the game. That could all change soon, though, as a new report claims the company is about to bring its own AI -- dubbed “Apple GPT” -- to a massive range of products and services.

That’s all according to reporter Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record when it comes to Apple leaks and rumors. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman alleges that “Apple executives were caught off guard by the industry’s sudden AI fever and have been scrambling since late last year to make up for lost time.”

Read more
OpenAI’s new tool can spot fake AI images, but there’s a catch
OpenAI Dall-E 3 alpha test version image.

Images generated by artificial intelligence (AI) have been causing plenty of consternation in recent months, with people understandably worried that they could be used to spread misinformation and deceive the public. Now, ChatGPT maker OpenAI is apparently working on a tool that can detect AI-generated images with 99% accuracy.

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI’s tool is designed to root out user-made pictures created by its own Dall-E 3 image generator. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live event, Mira Murati, chief technology officer at OpenAI, claimed the tool is “99% reliable.” While the tech is being tested internally, there’s no release date yet.

Read more
Bing Chat just beat a security check to stop hackers and spammers
A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.

Bing Chat is no stranger to controversy -- in fact, sometimes it feels like there’s a never-ending stream of scandals surrounding it and tools like ChatGPT -- and now the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has found itself in hot water over its ability to defeat a common cybersecurity measure.

According to Denis Shiryaev, the CEO of AI startup Neural.love, chatbots like Bing Chat and ChatGPT can potentially be used to bypass a CAPTCHA code if you just ask them the right set of questions. If this turns out to be a widespread issue, it could have worrying implications for everyone’s online security.

Read more