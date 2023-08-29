 Skip to main content
Google’s answer to Microsoft Copilot is finally here

Fionna Agomuoh
By
Generative AI in Google Search.
Google is adding to its AI repertoire with a new plug-in that will serve corporate teams for the not-so-low price of $30 per month. It’s called Google Duet, and it allows you to translate your documents into various different Google apps with a click.
The Google Duet assistant is now available after being showcased at the Google I/O developer conference in May. The assistant is compatible with Google’s Workspace apps, including Gmail, Drive, Slides, Docs, and others.
Google Workspace included applications.
As with many forthcoming AI tools, Google Duet is intended to simplify the functionality of the standard Workspace apps for the business setting. Google has has over a million people testing the assistant ahead of its launch. However, the brand already highlighted several features, including one that converts data from Google Docs into a Google Slides slideshow or sorts out data into a spreadsheet in Google Sheets. Duet is also able to do more mundane AI tasks, such as craft email responses, check spelling and grammar, and generate images. You can also use prompts to fetch items from your Drive and summarize your documents, CNBC said.
Google Duet is a direct competitor of Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant, which became available in August and works in a similar fashion by optimizing the functions of Microsoft 365 for corporate teams. Both assistants have been described as smarter versions of the Clippy assistant from Microsoft Office.
Google told CNBC that Duet is currently being targeted toward larger organizations, with the pricing currently set at $30 per month, per user. The brand is still working out the cost of Duet for smaller organizations.

Notably, Google Duet and Microsoft Copilot are based on AI that are still a work in progress as they are being marketed as professional tools. Duet is built on Google Bard, while Copilot is an arm of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The language models of both are known for hallucinating false information, among other mishaps. Those using these assistants in a corporate setting are advised to double-check work put through Google Duet.

Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics…
