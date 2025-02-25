Google Pixel 9a price leak is a welcome surprise after the iPhone 16e

We’re less than a month away from the launch of Google’s next smartphone, the budget-friendly Pixel 9a. But what will this phone cost? We now have the answer, and it’s excellent news for anyone deciding between it and the recently announced Apple iPhone 16e.

According to Android Headlines, the new Google phone costs $499 for the 128GB version and $599 for the 256GB version. This is the same price the company is charging for the Pixel 8a, which the Pixel 9a will soon replace.

Recommended Videos

In the U.K., the Pixel 9a will cost 499 pounds for the 128GB and 256GB versions, respectively.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Here’s a look at all of the expected prices for the Pixel 9a:

Earlier this month, Apple announced its latest budget smartphone, the iPhone 16e. The starting price for the 128GB model is $599. For $699, customers can purchase the 256GB model, and for $899, there is a 512GB option available.

Rumors suggest that the Pixel 9a will be equipped with the Google Tensor G4 chip, similar to other devices in the Pixel 9 series. It is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and a 5,100mAh battery.

The Pixel 9a will likely come in four color options: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris. Peony is expected to be similar to the color found on the Pixel 9, while Iris is rumored to be a new shade with a bluish-purple hue.

Regarding display, the Pixel 9a may feature a slightly larger screen, measuring either 6.2 or 6.3 inches, while maintaining a refresh rate of 120Hz. The bezels may be somewhat thicker than those on the other Pixel 9 models.

It remains to be seen how the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e will compare beyond the already known specs. Once we have a change to review the new Pixel, we’ll let you know.

The Google Pixel 9a will be unveiled on March 19. Pre-orders will open the same day, and shipping is scheduled for March 26.