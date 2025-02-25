 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google Pixel 9a price leak is a welcome surprise after the iPhone 16e

By
Pixel 9a 5K render.
Digital renders of the Google Pixel 9a. Onleaks x Android Headlines

We’re less than a month away from the launch of Google’s next smartphone, the budget-friendly Pixel 9a. But what will this phone cost? We now have the answer, and it’s excellent news for anyone deciding between it and the recently announced Apple iPhone 16e.

According to Android Headlines, the new Google phone costs $499 for the 128GB version and $599 for the 256GB version. This is the same price the company is charging for the Pixel 8a, which the Pixel 9a will soon replace.

Recommended Videos

In the U.K., the Pixel 9a will cost 499 pounds for the 128GB and 256GB versions, respectively.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Here’s a look at all of the expected prices for the Pixel 9a:

Google Pixel 9a pricing.
Screenshot Android Headlines

Earlier this month, Apple announced its latest budget smartphone, the iPhone 16e. The starting price for the 128GB model is $599. For $699, customers can purchase the 256GB model, and for $899, there is a 512GB option available.

Rumors suggest that the Pixel 9a will be equipped with the Google Tensor G4 chip, similar to other devices in the Pixel 9 series. It is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and a 5,100mAh battery.

The Pixel 9a will likely come in four color options: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris. Peony is expected to be similar to the color found on the Pixel 9, while Iris is rumored to be a new shade with a bluish-purple hue.

Regarding display, the Pixel 9a may feature a slightly larger screen, measuring either 6.2 or 6.3 inches, while maintaining a refresh rate of 120Hz. The bezels may be somewhat thicker than those on the other Pixel 9 models.

It remains to be seen how the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e will compare beyond the already known specs. Once we have a change to review the new Pixel, we’ll let you know.

The Google Pixel 9a will be unveiled on March 19. Pre-orders will open the same day, and shipping is scheduled for March 26.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Apple missed a cute, fitting opportunity with the iPhone 16e’s name
A group of iPhone 16e phones arranged in a pattern.

The names of our smartphones matter. Too clunky and we forget, too wordy and we don’t remember, or too bizarre and we won’t say it. They don’t have to mean anything at all, but they need to fit. The new iPhone 16e’s name fits, far more so than the expected alternatives, and it was one of Apple’s best decisions with the phone. But there’s another name I would have preferred even more.
You’re family now

Since rumors began more than a year ago, it was assumed the iPhone 16e would be called the iPhone SE 4, or the iPhone SE (2025), which mostly followed the trend of previous devices in the range. The original iPhone SE was followed by the iPhone SE (2020), then the iPhone SE (2022), so either name was a logical path for Apple to take.

Read more
The iPhone 16e hints at 5G limits for the iPhone 17 Air
Apple C1 modem

Apple announced the iPhone 16e earlier this week. As expected, the company's latest budget smartphone features its first custom-designed modem chip, known as the C1. However, this chip does not support ultra-fast mmWave 5G technology, indicating that another upcoming iPhone model may also lack this capability.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, expected to launch this fall alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, is also likely to include the C1 chip. This suggests that it too will probably not support mmWave 5G.

Read more
The iPhone 16e is crucial to the iPhone’s future, here’s why
Rear and front profile of the iPhone 16e

Apple has finally unveiled the new iPhone SE. Scratch that, the SE lineup is presumably dead and the latest member of the iPhone family is dubbed the iPhone 16e.

Designed to offer the best of the iPhone 16 series at a slightly more affordable price, the iPhone 16e brings a host of features found on its sibling devices, but it also brings something entirely new: it’s the first iPhone with the Apple C1 modem.

Read more