Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: Entry-level flagship throwdown

Table of Contents Table of Contents Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: specs Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: design and display Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: performance Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: battery and charging Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: cameras Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: software and updates Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: price and availability Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: which should you buy?

Samsung has unveiled its latest lineup of smartphones, the Galaxy S25 series, which consists of three models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

If you are considering purchasing the entry-level model, you may be curious about how it stacks up against the Google Pixel 9. While both devices are priced similarly, they offer various features that set them apart. Let’s take a closer look.

Recommended Videos

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 Google Pixel 9 Display 6.2-inch FHD+ 1080 x 2340 resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2x 6.3-inch Actua OLED display 1080 x 2424 resolution at 422 ppi 1800 nits (HDR)/2700 nits (peak) Refresh rate Adaptive 1-120Hz 60-120Hz dynamic refresh rate Dimensions and weight 5.78 x 2.78 x 0.28 inches 5.71 ounces 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 7 ounces Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Google Tensor G4 Memory and storage 12GB/128GB 12GB/256GB 12GB/128GB 12GB/256GB Colors Icyblue Navy Mint Silver Shadow Peony Wintergreen Obsidian Porcelain Camera Rear-facing: 50-megapixel main 12MP ultrawide 10MP telephoto Front facing: 12MP selfie Rear-facing 50MP main camera 48MP ultrawide Front-facing 10.5MP selfie Battery 4,000mAh 4,700mAh Charging 25W wired 15W wireless 4.5W reverse wireless 27W wired 15W wireless Reverse wireless charging Price Starting from $800 Starting from $800 Review To be released Pixel 9

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 represent advancements in modern smartphone technology at the entry-level. They showcase unique design philosophies that cater to different aesthetic preferences.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a glass body with rounded corners, reflecting a minimalist approach. The camera module is vertical, which makes sense for a Samsung device. The variety of color options allows for personalization while maintaining a premium appearance.

In contrast, the Google Pixel 9 adopts a more geometric design with a boxier silhouette. The prominent camera bar across the back serves functional and aesthetic purposes, adding a distinctive element to its overall look. Although it is slightly larger and heavier than the S25, it appeals to users who prefer a more substantial device.

Both smartphones showcase impressive display technologies. The Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, renowned for its vibrant colors and deep blacks. A 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and responsive touch interactions, making it ideal for gaming and media consumption. Additionally, the display offers excellent brightness levels for use outdoors.

On the other hand, the Pixel 9 comes equipped with a 6.3-inch OLED display that also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. This combination provides a vibrant viewing experience, great for high-definition video streaming. However, as noted in our review, the brightness levels in certain conditions can be inadequate and occasionally not bright enough.

While we haven’t yet tested the Galaxy S25, we anticipate it will meet our entry-level needs, similar to the Pixel 9. Therefore, we consider this aspect a tie.

Winner: Tie

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: performance

When comparing the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Google Pixel 9, both emerge as formidable contenders in the performance arena. Still, the Galaxy S25, at least on paper, takes the lead if for no other reason than its chip is newer.

At the heart of the Galaxy S25 is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. Benchmarks consistently show this chip outpacing the Google Tensor G4 found in the Pixel 9. This should result in smoother performance during resource-intensive gaming, video editing, and multitasking tasks. While the Pixel 9 easily manages everyday tasks, users who regularly engage in demanding applications might find the Galaxy S25’s performance more adept.

We have already tested the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and were impressed. We expect to feel the same way when testing it in the Galaxy S25. It has the edge.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: battery and charging

The Google Pixel 9 has a clear advantage over the Samsung Galaxy S25 in battery and charging. It boasts a significantly larger 4,700mAh battery compared to the S25’s 4,000mAh, which should translate to noticeably longer usage time, especially with the Pixel’s generally more efficient software.

While both phones support fast charging, the Pixel 9 offers slightly faster 27W wired charging, whereas the S25 is limited to 25W. Both also support wireless charging, with the Pixel 9 offering a faster 15W with the Pixel Stand (12W with standard Qi chargers) and the S25 also supporting 15W. Both also support reverse wireless charging.

If battery life and charging speed are priorities, the Pixel 9 is the better choice.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: cameras

When evaluating the camera capabilities of the Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9, it becomes clear that both smartphones have their unique advantages, catering to different photographic preferences.

The Google Pixel 9 features a dual camera system consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens. This combination benefits from Google’s advanced image processing, which generates high-quality images with accurate color reproduction and a wide dynamic range. This is particularly noticeable in challenging lighting conditions, where the Pixel 9 often excels. Additionally, the Pixel 9 includes a Super Res Zoom feature that allows for digital zoom up to 8x, producing reasonably good results; however, it does not include a dedicated telephoto lens, which may limit its performance in capturing distant subjects with clarity.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 boasts a more versatile triple camera system, incorporating a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. This setup not only provides true optical zoom capabilities of up to 3x but also offers digital zoom options extending up to 30x. This feature can be advantageous for users looking to capture details at a distance, making the Galaxy S25 suitable for various photographic scenarios.

Without first testing the Galaxy S25, it wouldn’t be fair to judge its camera system against the one in the Pixel 9. Both are camera powerhouses, and this is a real clash of the titans.

Winner: Tie

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: software and updates

Regarding software and updates, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 offer a similar experience with some key differences. Both phones run Android 15, but the S25 uses Samsung’s One UI 7 skin, while the Pixel 9 offers a cleaner, stock Android experience. One UI 7 has more customization options and features, including Samsung’s Galaxy AI, which provides faster photo editing, note summarization, and translations. The Pixel 9, while offering similar AI features through Google services, has a more streamlined interface that some users may prefer.

Both manufacturers promise seven years of OS and security updates, ensuring long-term support. However, historically, Pixel phones have received updates faster and more consistently than Samsung phones, which can sometimes experience delays. Ultimately, the best choice depends on your preference for customization and features versus a clean and quick update experience.

Winner: Tie

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: price and availability

The Galaxy S25 is gradually being released to the market. It is available with 128GB or 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, starting at $800. In contrast, the older Google Pixel 9 is much easier to purchase. It also costs $800 and offers 128GB or 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Samsung’s phone comes in Icyblue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow, while the Pixel 9 comes in Peony, Wintergreen, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

You can find discounts on both phones, but since the Pixel 9 is older, it might be available at more significant discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: which should you buy?

Both the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 have unique strengths. The Galaxy S25 boasts a dedicated telephoto lens for superior optical zoom, resulting in clearer photos. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, outperforming the Google Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9, which may benefit demanding tasks.

The S25 is lighter and more compact, making it easier to handle. Its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display reaches higher peak brightness, enhancing visibility in sunlight. Samsung’s One UI provides extensive features and customization compared to the Pixel’s cleaner Android experience, which is bloatware-free and offers timely updates.

The Pixel 9 has a larger battery, potentially leading to longer usage, and excels in low-light photography due to Google’s image processing.

Ultimately, your choice should depend on your priorities, like camera quality, battery life, and software experience. While we lean towards the Samsung Galaxy S25 for its newer features and support, the Google Pixel 9 remains a strong option.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25:

Buy the Google Pixel 9: