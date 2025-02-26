Google gifts Pixel 9 owners fresh AI tools including new scam protection feature

Google is making it significantly harder for scammers to reach Pixel device owners. It plans to introduce new scam detection features for the Phone by Google and Google Messages apps in March, courtesy of AI.

According to a post on the Google Store, the new feature identifies conversation patterns most likely associated with scammers.

Google explains: “Your phone can use on-device processing to identify conversation patterns commonly associated with scammers, such as a ‘bank representative’ urgently requesting fund transfers, gift card payments, or personal information like PINs and passwords.”

In these instances, you’ll receive an immediate alert indicating that “Suspicious activity detected for this call.” You can choose the “End call” or “Not a scam” options.

In Google Messages, the scam detection feature works similarly.

According to 9to5Google, this function helps protect users from scam texts that may initially appear harmless but could ultimately lead to fraud. Messages that mention package delivery or promise job opportunities are often the most likely to be fraudulent.

Any detected scam texts are automatically moved to the “Spam & blocked” folder.

The new scam detection feature for the Phone by Google app was introduced in beta in November. A month earlier, it arrived in beta format for Google Messages.

The new scam detection features use Google’s Gemini Nano AI model on the Pixel 9 series. On Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8, “other Google machine learning models” are employed.

Launched in late 2023, Gemini Nano is Google’s initiative to enhance mobile devices with advanced AI capabilities. This on-device AI model operates efficiently, allowing it to perform complex tasks without relying on cloud servers. The focus on local processing prioritizes user privacy while enabling faster and more responsive interactions.

Key features of Gemini Nano include improved text processing capabilities such as smart replies, summarization, and enhanced grammar correction. It also offers accessibility features and real-time, on-device scam detection during phone calls.

A significant aspect of Gemini Nano is its multimodal ability, which allows the model to interpret and process various types of information, including images and sounds. This sophisticated version is explicitly integrated into the Pixel 9 series and powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip. By operating locally, Gemini Nano reduces latency and keeps sensitive user data secure.

These two updates are likely part of the March Pixel Feature Drop.