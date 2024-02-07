 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

I really hope the Google Pixel Fold 2 doesn’t look like this

Joe Maring
By
A leaked hands-on photo of the Google Pixel Fold 2, showing a close-up of its camera module on the back.
Android Authority

This has been a busy week in terms of Google Pixel Fold 2 news. After a report about the phone’s potential new processor and RAM upgrades, we now have our supposed first look at Google’s second folding phone. And … well, it sure is something.

These photos of the Pixel Fold 2 come courtesy of Android Authority, who received them from an anonymous source — the same source that claims the Pixel Fold 2 will have a Tensor G4 chip. Right off the bat, you can see that something funky is happening with the phone’s camera module.

Recommended Videos

Gone is Google’s iconic camera bar that was on the original Google Pixel Fold. Instead, we have a bizarre-looking camera module that’s squished in the top-left corner of the back of the Pixel Fold 2. There appear to be four sensors in the camera module, with them organized into two pill shapes. There’s also an LED flash, and the whole thing is raised to create a significant-looking bump.

Related

This is a very different design not only from the first Pixel Fold, but from all recent Pixel phones. We haven’t seen a Pixel without the camera bar since the Pixel 6 series was introduced in 2021, so this could be a sign of bigger changes coming to the entire Pixel family.

A supposed hands-on photo of the Google Pixel Fold 2.
Android Authority

Beyond the odd camera design, there are other big changes with the Pixel Fold 2’s design. Android Authority reports that the Pixel Fold 2 has a narrower cover screen compared to the first Pixel Fold, in addition to the inner screen aspect ratio being more square. It sounds like a form factor that would be similar to the OnePlus Open, which isn’t a bad thing at all.

The report goes on to indicate that the Pixel Fold 2 has a “more premium, seemingly aluminum frame.” Furthermore, Android Authority’s source claims that the Pixel Fold 2 is similar to its predecessor “in terms of feel and material.” Finally, it’s reported that the inner display has a camera cutout near the top-right corner. The original Pixel Fold doesn’t have a cutout here, as its larger bezels hide the inner camera completely, suggesting the Pixel Fold 2 is getting some much-needed bezel reductions.

Google Pixel Fold in Obsidian on a light wooden table.
Google Pixel Fold Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Personally, I’m not a huge fan of what I see here. I like the idea of a more manageable cover screen and inner display, but that camera bump? That’s not for me. The camera bar is one of Google’s most iconic design traits and gives it a clear distinction from its competitors. Eschewing that in favor of a more generic (and weirdly implemented) design seems like an odd decision.

The good news? The Pixel Fold 2 is supposedly in the Engineering Validation Test stage, meaning Google is still early in the design process and could very well change what the Pixel Fold 2 looks like between now and its release. Regardless, it’s a fascinating look into what Google may have planned for the Pixel Fold 2. If anything, we can count on this being an interesting phone to look forward to.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Does the Google Pixel Watch 2 have wireless charging?
The back of the Google Pixel Watch 2.

If you have bought or are planning to buy a Google Pixel Watch 2, you might be curious to know if it supports wireless charging like its predecessor, which used a proprietary wireless charger. The answer to this question might surprise you.

The second Pixel Watch was introduced in October 2023, alongside the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, to mostly positive reviews. The Pixel Watch 2 is considered a worthy update to the sometimes maligned first-generation model that launched the year before.
Does the Pixel Watch 2 have wireless charging?

Read more
I really hope the iPhone 16 doesn’t look like this
Rear camera view of the iPhone 16 leaked design models.

Say what you will about Apple, the world’s biggest smartphone brand is not a fan of new designs. That’s been evident from the past five generations of iPhones to hit the market. And if a fresh leak is to be believed, the iPhone 16 series will only shatter hopes of an aesthetic overhaul.

MacRumors has obtained purported renders of at least three design candidates that Apple is developing for the vanilla iPhone 16 models. Two of them look virtually identical to the iPhone 15, while the third — and braver — option brings back the iPhone X’s camera module look.

Read more
Check your Google Pixel Watch now for a big software update
Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2 with a yellow/green fabric band.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 (and its less successful predecessor) are both getting a significant software update, which has begun rolling out today. It doesn't overhaul the Pixel Watch experience, but it adds some very welcome new features.

One of the most interesting features included in this update is Call Screen. If you're using your Pixel Watch with a Pixel smartphone that has a Tensor processor — like the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro — you'll now see a transcript of the person who's calling you so you can decide if you want to pick up the call or ignore it. Pixel phones have had Call Screen for years now, but with this update, it's finally coming to your wrist. It works for both the first Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2.

Read more