The Google Pixel Fold 2 just got a lot more exciting

Joe Maring
By
A person holding the Google Pixel Fold.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It’s widely expected that Google is working on a Pixel Fold 2, and according to one new report, Google’s second folding phone could get a much-needed performance upgrade. We’re talking a vastly upgraded processor and significantly more RAM — and those are both really big deals.

According to a recent report from Android Authority, citing an unnamed source, “Google has been testing the Pixel Fold 2 internally for the last couple of months.” That shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. The more interesting tidbit is that the Pixel Fold 2 will reportedly have a Tensor G4 chipset instead of the Tensor G3 one found inside the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Google hasn’t announced its Tensor G4 chip yet, though it will likely debut in the Pixel 9 series later this fall.

For context, the first Google Pixel Fold shipped with the Tensor G2 chip. Assuming Android Authority’s report is accurate, we’re looking at a two-generation processor upgrade for Google’s next folding phone. On top of that, the report also claims that existing Pixel Fold 2 prototypes have 16GB of RAM with UFS 4.0 storage. That would be a pretty significant upgrade over the Pixel Fold’s 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage — likely allowing smoother multitasking and faster app loading times.

Google Pixel Fold in Obsidian open slightly sitting on park bench.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Although details on the Tensor G4 chip are relatively scarce right now, the prospect of going from a Tensor G2 to a Tensor G4 is hard not to get excited about.

The Pixel Fold was a strong first foldable from Google, but its performance and battery life trail behind more capable Qualcomm chips in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and OnePlus Open. Google’s Tensor G3 has already proven to be a significantly more reliable chip than its G2 predecessor, so an even better version in the Pixel Fold 2 is a nice proposition.

Assuming the Tensor G4 report is true, that also changes our expectations for when the Pixel Fold 2 will be released. The first Pixel Fold was announced in May 2023 and released in late June. We aren’t expecting the Tensor G4 chip to be announced until October, alongside the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. If the Tensor G4 news is true, the Pixel Fold 2 may not appear until late 2024 or sometime in 2025.

Of course, this is all dependent on the accuracy of Android Authority’s report. It’s entirely possible the Pixel Fold 2 will be unveiled this May with a Tensor G3 chip. However, I certainly hope that’s not the case. The Pixel Fold created a strong foundation for Google’s foldable ambitions, and such a drastic performance boost is exactly what the Pixel Fold 2 needs.

