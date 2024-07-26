 Skip to main content
Here’s what every Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro color looks like

By
Pixel 9 Pro render.
Pixel 9 Pro render. OnLeaks / Android Headlines

Another day, another Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro leak. The latest leak comes from Android Headlines, which also leaked a set of specs, design, and feature details about the new Pixel models just yesterday. In this case, we’ve gotten a full overview of all the color options on both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro with high-resolution renders.

For the Pixel 9, we’re looking at four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Green. The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a similar set of options, with Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose, and Hazel. Both phones get some notable design changes with flat sides for both devices. The Pixel 9 has matte sides and a glossy back, while the Pixel 9 Pro reverses things with glossy metal sides and a matte back. Despite the glossy back on the Pixel 9, most of the color options should limit the visibility of the fingerprints, assuming you don’t use a case.

Pixel 9 Pro display.
Pixel 9 Pro display Onleaks/Android Headlines

I’m personally a big fan of the Green for the Pixel 9, and I expect the Rose will also be quite popular. The Pixel 9 Pro doesn’t look quite as distinctive in my eyes, with the color options being safer and “traditional.”

Recommended Videos

Regarding the other design changes, I’m not quite as sold on them. The matte back on the Pixel 9 Pro is nice, but it’s surprising that Google didn’t choose to do the same with the Pixel 9 when it did it for the much cheaper Pixel 8a. The camera protrusion also seems like it may make the phones harder to lay flat on the table, though we’ll have to see when we finally get our hands on them.

Pixel 9 color options.
Pixel 9 color options Android Headlines

Both phones will also feature the new distinctive camera bar, which is really more of an oval island that protrudes from the back. The other notable thing about the Pixel 9 Pro is just how small it is. With a screen size of just 6.3 inches, it’s the same size as the Pixel 9 Actua display, which can reach 2,000 nits of peak brightness, making it the smallest flagship Google has released. For lovers of more compact phones that don’t strain your fingers, the Pixel 9 Pro will be one of the few options that don’t make major compromises on specs, as the iPhone 13 Mini did.

Speaking of specs, we got a solid look at them the other day, but as a refresher, you can expect all the new Pixel models to come with a Tensor G4 processor. The Pixel 9 will have 12GB RAM and a rear camera array that consists of a 50-megapixel primary, 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10.5MP front-facing camera.

Pixel 9 Pro rear.
Pixel 9 Pro rear OnLeaks / Android Headlines

The Pixel 9 Pro will have more RAM and better cameras, with 16GB under the hood, along with a triple camera array consisting of a 50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto sensor. The front camera is expected to be a 42MP sensor.

A render of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a black color.
OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

At this point, we’re still awaiting word of pricing, but the expectations are the Pixel 9 Pro will come in at between $899 to $999, making it relatively costly compared with previous generations. And unlike previous releases, Google will be releasing four devices rather than the two it typically does. We’re expecting a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

With the Made by Google event around the corner on August 13, expect to have all the details confirmed soon.

Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
