Google Pixel 9 rumors: Everything we know so far

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google’s latest and most powerful devices, but it won’t be that way for long. While the more recently released Pixel 8a is the latest addition to the Pixel 8 lineup, it isn’t quite as powerful as its siblings. Regardless, the Pixel 9 series is just a few weeks away, and it will supplant the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as the “most powerful” Pixels yet.

The Pixel 9 family looks to be a quadruple threat that’s sure to be a big hit. Leaks for the Pixel 9 family have been trickling in at a steady pace, and it seems like Google is planning on making some big changes this time around. If leaks are correct, we expect a new look and some exciting new AI features that go beyond what we’ve seen before.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and even the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9: release date

Google has confirmed its next Made by Google event will be on August 13 in Mountain View, California. This is much earlier than we originally thought, as last year, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launched in October.

When Google sent out press invites for its upcoming event, it included the line “the best of Google AI, Android software, and the Pixel portfolio of devices.” So, we’ll definitely see some new AI and software features, but we’ll also see the next generation of Pixel devices, which includes the Pixel 9. It’s also safe to assume that there will be a new Pixel Watch, too.

A new report from 91Mobiles also reveals that the Pixel 9 series will launch on August 14 in India. This will also be the first time that Google has released the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India. For Indian users, the Pixel 9 series will be available via Flipkart.

Google Pixel 9: possible price

Pricing is a bit more of an unknown. Last year’s Pixels increased their prices by $100 — meaning $699 for the Pixel 8 and $999 for the Pixel 8 Pro. Our initial reaction is Google would be unlikely to do the same two years on the trot.

However, if Google incorporates heavy AI elements into its new phones, that could push the phones’ prices up again. We’ll have to wait and see if this is true, though, as there have been no rumors about this so far.

There’s something else to consider, and that’s the reintroduction of the XL model this year. Google may release four versions of the Pixel 9 in 2024, including the Pixel 9 Pro XL and a folding Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on top of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

There are many variables that could impact Pixel 9 pricing this year, so we’ll have to wait for additional information before speculating too much. But I think we can expect the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to be the most expensive one, as foldables are never cheap.

Google Pixel 9: design and display

It’s been a couple of years since Google updated the Pixel’s design, so the Pixel 9 is ripe for a refresh. It seems Google agrees, as leaked renders of the Pixel 9 family have revealed some drastic design changes. Even Google itself revealed a first look at the Pixel 9 Pro, a month ahead of schedule, in a teaser video called “Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro.”

Previous Next 1 of 3 OnLeaks / 91Mobiles OnLeaks / 91Mobiles OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

The first and possibly the most obvious change is the new camera visor. Rather than a bar that stretches across the back of the phone, the Pixel 9’s camera visor ends before the phone’s sides, with rounded edges that bend gracefully around the camera lenses. Just like the Pixel 8, it looks like the Pixel 9 is sticking with two rear cameras.

Google — like Samsung and Apple — has also embraced flat sides. The Pixel 9 has abandoned curved sides in favor of flat ones, and it’s likely to be a significant change — and a positive one, too. As far as the phone’s size is concerned, the Pixel 9 will have a 6.3-inch Actua display, according to a massive spec leak on July 25.

Next, we have the Google Pixel 9 Pro. It looks very similar to the regular Pixel 9, save for a few key differences — namely the cameras. Instead of two rear cameras, the Pixel 9 Pro will have three. If it’s anything like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, we can expect both upcoming phones to have primary and ultrawide cameras, while only the Pixel 9 Pro gets a telephoto camera.

Previous Next 1 of 2 OnLeaks / 91Mobiles OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

The dimensions of the Pixel 9 Pro are expected to be very similar to the regular Pixel 9, as both have a 6.3-inch display. The renders don’t do a good job of showing this, but this likely means smaller bezels on the Pixel 9 Pro and larger ones on the base Pixel 9.

Something else that’s on the Pixel 9 Pro, but not the Pixel 9, is what appears to be a temperature sensor below the LED flash. Google introduced the temperature sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro last year, and considering its limited functionality and little fanfare from Google, it’s interesting to see it returning for another year. These renders were originally believed to be the regular Pixel 9, but it’s since been corrected to clarify that this is actually the Pixel 9 Pro.

But wait — we’re not done yet. In addition to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, Google will apparently release another Pixel alongside them. The phone above was previously thought to be the Pixel 9 Pro, but now, it’s known to be the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The name “Pixel 9 Pro XL” also seems to be confirmed in a new Geekbench run.

Previous Next 1 of 2 OnLeaks x MySmartPrice Google Pixel 9 Pro XL OnLeaks x MySmartPrice

The Pixel 9 Pro XL shares the three cameras and temperature sensor of the Pixel 9 Pro. However, it has a significantly larger 6.8-inch display. On July 29, a new 19-minute video surfaced online, giving us a good look at the new Pixel 9 Pro XL.

This would mark the first time Google has used its “XL” branding since the Google Pixel 4 XL launched in 2019. It’s an interesting change, to say the least, and it could pave the way forward for Google to kill off the Pixel A-Series in the next year or so.

On July 19, Google revealed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a 30-second teaser video called “Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.” This video shows off the folding phone and highlights some of the important AI features that will be on it with Google Gemini.

The screens on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold were also revealed in the massive spec leak on July 25. With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the cover display is now a 6.3-inch Actua display instead of 5.8 inches like before, and the inner display is a massive 8-inch Super Actua Flex panel, up from the previous 7.6-inch inner display.

Another report that recently popped up in July is that Google may also be using a new Samsung OLED display for the Pixel 9 series. This would be the same panel that Apple plans to use for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max coming in September. This panel, the “M14,” is said to be brighter than previous versions and have an improved lifespan.

The rumor of three slab models seems increasingly likely with the latest case leak from accessory maker Thinborne, which shows case listings for three models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The case leak also lines up with previously leaked photos of the Pixel 9, showing a phone that’s flatter than the Pixel 8 and a departure from the camera bar design on the back in favor of a more oval camera module pictured above.

Finally, if there was any doubt about the three Pixel models, that disappeared when Rozetked shared hands-on images of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL all lined up next to each other. This particular leak revealed numerous hands-on photos of the entire Pixel 9 series, including some with the new phones next to some competing phones. It’s our best look yet at the Pixel 9 series, confirming the big design changes previously shared in the above renders.

Previous Next 1 of 4 Pixel 9 NCC Pixel 9 Pro NCC Pixel 9 Pro XL NCC Pixel 9 Pro Fold NCC

As of July 16, a major leak from the NCC regulatory agency (the Taiwanese FCC, basically) confirmed what all of the Pixel 9 devices look like, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Though this leak focused more on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, showing that it has a redesigned camera module and can finally open flat with a new hinge design, it also confirmed previous rumors and renders of the rest of the Pixel 9 family. That is, all three Pixel 9 models will have a redesigned camera bar to be an elonged capsule, along with flat sides.

On July 24, we saw the Pixel 9 Pro XL next to a Pixel 8 Pro. This video from PixoPhone gives a good indication of the size difference between the regular Pro and the Pro XL versions, along with all the differences with the frame edges and camera bar.

Another more exciting leak reveals that the Pixel 9 will come in a vibrant Barbie pink color. Though it may appear super vibrant because of the lighting in those photos, as another pink Pixel 9 leak showed off official looking renders, where the pink isn’t quite as vibrant, but it still looks nice if pink is your color.

A leak on July 26 gave us a look at all the other colors for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, at least. For the Pixel 9, we have Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Green. The Pixel 9 Pro has a similar color set with Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose, and Hazel. From these high-resolution renders, we also see both phones have flat edges, but the Pixel 9 has matte sides while the Pixel 9 Pro has glossy edges. The Pixel 9 will also have a glossy back.

Google Pixel 9: specs

According to the spec leak, the Pixel 9 will have 12GB RAM, which is impressive for a base model and a surprise from the 8GB that we originally thought. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has appeared in some leaked photos that indicate it has at least 16GB of RAM and will have at least 256GB storage, which is confirmed by the July 25 spec leak, along with the regular Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This would be a significant jump, as no previous Pixel phone has had more than 12GB RAM.

It has been confirmed that the new Tensor will be based on the 4nm Samsung Exynos 2400 and will not be a custom chip designed entirely by Google.

Still, it’s not a bitter pill to swallow, as the Exynos 2400 appears to be a solid chip. It’s the same processor powering the Samsung Galaxy S24 range in most countries other than the U.S., and Samsung has been testing a new packaging method that may reduce heat levels in the chip, hopefully boosting its performance and efficiency.

With the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Tensor G4 has a 1.30GHz prime core, three 2.6GHz performance cores, and four 1.95GHz efficiency cores. The regular Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro should also have the same CPU cluster. The Tensor G4 offers a 15% boost from its predecessor, so while it’s not quite as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it’s still a decent bump in performance.

According to a recent report, there’s also an indication that the Tensor G4 will come with a new modem. Android Authority first reported that the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL would be equipped with a Samsung 5400 modem paired with the Tensor G4 (up from last year’s 5300 G3). The modem should include improvements in software, along with the 3GPP Rel. 17 5G spec, which supports satellite connectivity. Pixel users can connect to the “Satelite Gateway” app, which will allow them to send emergency messages, perhaps in the form of multiple choice and yes/no questions. This is a feature that we’ve already on the iPhone 14 and 15, and it’s great to see its lifesaving potential make it to the Pixel 9 as well.

Google Pixel 9: cameras

Google is expected to make some big changes to the cameras across the entire Pixel 9 lineup, and the spec leak from earlier this month revealed all the details.

The base model Pixel 9 will have a dual camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide. This is a big upgrade from the previous 12MP ultrawide lens from the Pixel 8. The selfie camera remains at 10.5MP, however.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will have a triple-lens camera system with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens. These are the same specs from last year’s Pixel 8 Pro, but the sensors will be improved. The selfie camera did get a huge upgrade, though, going from 10.5MP to a whopping 42MP front-facing camera.

Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also has a triple-lens camera system on the rear, though not quite as impressive as the Pixel 9 Pro/XL. It features a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. The selfie camera is only 10MP.

Since Google is also expected to reveal some fun new AI tools, we can likely expect some more AI tricks for better photos and video across the Pixel 9 lineup.

Google Pixel 9: software and updates

It’s traditional that the new flagship Pixels launch with a new version of Android, so we fully expect the Pixel 9 to debut alongside Android 15. But what might we be expecting outside of a fresh new version of Android? Quite a bit, it turns out.

The first new software trick potentially planned for the Pixel 9 is “Adaptive Touch.” Seemingly based on the “screen protector mode” feature introduced on the Pixel 8, Adaptive Touch will change your touchscreen’s sensitivity depending on the outside environment. So if it’s cold, it might ratchet up the touch sensitivity to account for you wearing gloves, or if it detects water on the screen, it’ll adapt the sensitivity level to stop accidental touches from droplets. It’s not the first time we’ve seen something like this, as the OnePlus 12 has something similar called Aqua Touch.

Of course, we also expect AI to be a big deal for the entire Pixel 9 series. We’re hearing whispers saying this could be in the form of a Gemini Nano-powered assistant called “Pixie.” It’s hard to say how much this will differ from the current Gemini experience available on Android phones today, but it’s something we’ll be keeping a close eye on.